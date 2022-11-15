Lista de nominados al Grammy

Lista parcial de nominados para la 65ta edición anual de los premios Grammy, según anunció el martes la Academia de la Grabación. La ceremonia de premiación está prevista para el 5 de febrero en Los Ángeles.

— Álbum del año: “Voyage”, ABBA; “30”, Adele; “Un verano sin ti”, Bad Bunny; “Renaissance”, Beyoncé; “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige; “In These Silent Days”, Brandi Carlile; “Music of the Spheres”, Coldplay; “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar; “Special”, Lizzo; “Harry’s House”, Harry Styles.

— Grabación del año: “Don’t Shut Me Down”, ABBA; “Easy on Me”, Adele; “Break My Soul”, Beyoncé; “Good Morning Gorgeous”, Mary J. Blige; “You and Me on the Rock”, Brandi Carlile con Lucius; “Woman”, Doja Cat; “Bad Habit”, Steve Lacy; “The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar; “About Damn Time”, Lizzo; “As It Was”, Harry Styles.

— Canción del año (premio a los compositores): “abcdefu”, Sara Davis, GAYLE y Dave Pittenger; “About Damn Time”, Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin y Theron Makiel Thomas; “All Too Well (10 Minute Version – The Short Film)”, Liz Rose y Taylor Swift; “As It Was”, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon y Harry Styles; “Bad Habit”, Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby y Steve Lacy; “Break My Soul”, Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant y Christopher A. Stewart; “Easy on Me”, Adele Adkins y Greg Kurstin; “God Did”, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts y Nicholas Warwar; “The Heart Part 5”, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar y Matt Schaeffer; “Just Like That”, Bonnie Raitt.

— Mejor nuevo artista: Anitta; Omar Apollo; DOMi & JD Beck; Muni Long; Samara Joy; Latto; Månekskin; Tobe Nwigwe; Molly Tuttle; Wet Leg.

— Compositor del año: Amy Allen; Nija Charles; Tobia Jesso Jr.; The-Dream; Laura Veltz.

— Mejor interpretación pop solista: “Easy on Me”, Adele; “Moscow Mule”, Bad Bunny; “Woman”, Doja Cat; “Bad Habit”, Steve Lacy; “About Damn Time”, Lizzo; “As It Was”, Harry Styles.

— Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupo: “Don’t Shut Me Down”, ABBA; “Bam Bam”, Camila Cabello con Ed Sheeran; “My Universe”, Coldplay y BTS; “I Like You (A Happier Song)”, Post Malone y Doja Cat; “Unholy”, Sam Smith y Kim Petras.

— Mejor album pop vocal: “Voyage”, ABBA; “30”, Adele; “Music of the Spheres”, Coldplay; “Special”, Lizzo; “Harry’s House”, Harry Styles.

— Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional: “Higher”, Michael Bublé; “When Christmas Comes Around…”, Kelly Clarkson; “I Dream of Christmas” (Extended), Norah Jones; “Evergreen”, Pentatonix; “Thank You”, Diana Ross.

— Mejor álbum dance/electrónico: “Renaissance”, Beyoncé; “Fragments”, Bonobo; “Diplo”, Diplo; “The Last Goodbye”, ODESZA; “Surrender”, Rufus Du Sol.

— Mejor álbum de rock: “Dropout Boogei”, The Black Keys; “The Boy Named If”, Elvis Costello and the Imposters; “Crawler”, Idles; “Mainstream Sellout”, Machine Gun Kelly; “Patient Number 9”, Ozzy Osbourne; “Lucifer on the Sofa”, Spoon.

— Mejor álbum de música alternativa: “WE”, Arcade Fire; “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe You”, Big Thief; “Fossora”, Björk; “Wet Leg”, Wet Leg; “Cool It Down”, Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

— Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo: “Operation Funk”, Cory Henry; “Gemini Rights”, Steve Lacy; “Drones”, Terrace Martin; “Starfruit”, Moonchild; “Red Ballon”, Tank and the Bangas.

— Mejor álbum de R&B: “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Deluxe, Mary J. Blige; “Breezy” (Deluxe), Chris Brown; “Black Radio III”, Robert Glasper; “Candydrip”, Lucky Daye; “Watch the Sun”, PJ Morton.

— Mejor álbum de rap: “God Did”, DJ Khaled; “I Never Liked You”, Future; “Come Home the Kids Miss You”, Jack Harlow; “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar; “It’s Almost Dry”, Pusha T.

— Mejor álbum country: “Growing Up”, Luke Combs; “Palomino”, Miranda Lambert; “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville”, Ashley McBryde; “Humble Quest”, Maren Morris; “A Beautiful Time”, Willie Nelson.

— Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: “The Evening: Live at Apparatus”, The Baylor Project; “Linger Awhile”, Samara Joy; “Fade to Black”, Carmen Lundy; “Fifty”, The Manhattan Transfer con the WDR Funkhausorchester; “Ghost Song”, Cécile McLorin Salvant.

— Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: “New Standards Vol. 1”, Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton y Matthew Stevens; “Live in Italy”, Peter Erskine Trio; “LongGone”, Joshua Redman, Brad Mehidau, Christian McBride y Brian Blade; “Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival”, Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese y Esperanza Spalding; “Parallel Motion”, Yellowjackets.

— Mejor álbum de latin jazz: “Fandango At The Wall In New York”, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra con The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective; “Crisálida”, Danilo Pérez con The Global Messengers; “If You Will”, Flora Purim; “Rhythm & Soul”, Arturo Sandoval; “Música De Las Américas”, Miguel Zenón.

— Mejor álbum góspel: “Die to Live”, Maranda Curtis; “Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)”, Ricky Dillard; “Clarity”, DOE; “Kingdom Book One Deluxe”, Maverick City Music y Kirk Franklin; “All things New”, Tye Tribbett.

— Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea: “Lion”, Elevation Worship; “Breathe”, Maverick City Music; “Life After Death”, TobyMac; “Always”, Chris Tomlin; “My Jesus”, Anne Wilson.

— Mejor álbum pop latino: “Aguilera”, Christina Aguilera; “Pasieros”, Rubén Blades y Boca Livre; “De Adentro Pa Afuera”, Camilo; “Viajante”, Fonseca; “Dharma +”, Sebastián Yatra.

— Mejor álbum de música urbana: “Trap Cake, Vol. 2”, Rauw Alejandro; “Un verano sin ti”, Bad Bunny; “Legendaddy”, Daddy Yankee; “La 167”, Farruko; “The Love & Sex Tape”, Maluma.

— Mejor álbum latino de rock o alternativo: “El alimento”, Cimafunk; “Tinta y tiempo”, Jorge Drexler; “1940 Carmen”, Mon Laferte; “Alegoría”, Gaby Moreno; “Los años salvajes”, Fito Paez; “Motomami”, Rosalía.

— Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejana): “Abeja reina”, Chiquis; “Un canto por México - El musical”, Natalia Lafourcade; “La reunión (Deluxe)”, Los Tigres Del Norte; “EP #1 Forajido”, Christian Nodal; “Qué ganas de verte (Deluxe)”, Marco Antonio Solís.

— Mejor álbum latino tropical: “Pa’lla Voy”, Marc Anthony; “Quiero verte feliz”, La Santa Cecilia; “Lado A Lado B”, Víctor Manuelle; “Legendario”, Tito Nieves; “Imágenes latinas”, Spanish Harlem Orchestra; “Cumbiana II”, Carlos Vives.

— Mejor álbum de reggae: “The Kalling”, Kabaka Pyramid; “Gifted”, Koffee; “Scorcha”, Sean Paul; “Third Time’s the Charm”, Protoje; “Come Fly Wid Mi”, Shaggy.

— Mejor álbum de declamación de poesía: “Black Men Are Precious”, Ethelbert Miller; “Call Us What We Carry: Poems”, Amanda Gorman; “Hiding in Plain View”, Malcolm-Jamal Warner; “The Poet Who Sat By the Door”, J. Ivy; “You Will be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.”, Amir Sulaiman.

— Mejor álbum de comedia: “The Closer”, Dave Chappelle; “Comedy Monster”, Jim Gaffigan; “A Little Brains, a Little Talent”, Randy Rainbow; “Sorry”, Louis CK; “We All Scream”, Patton Oswalt.

— Mejor banda sonora compilada para un medio audiovisual: “Elvis”; “Encanto”; “Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2); “Top Gun: Maverick”; “West Side Story”.

— Mejor canción compuesta para un medio audiovisual: “Be Alive” de “King Richard”, Beyoncé y Darius Scott Dixson; “Carolina” de “Where the Crawdads Sing”, Taylor Swift; “Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”, Bloodpop y Stefani Germanotta; “Keep Rising” de “The Woman King”, Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito y Jessy Wilson; “Nobody Like U” de “Turning Red”, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell; “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” de “Encanto”, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

— Mejor banda sonora para un medio audiovisual: “The Batman”, Michael Giacchino; “Encanto”, Germaine Franco; “No Time to Die”, Hans Zimmer; “The Power of the Dog”, Jonny Greenwood; “Succession: Season 3”, Nicholas Britell.

— Productor del año, no clásico: Jack Antonoff; Dan Auerbach; Boi-1da; Dahi; Dernst “D’mile” Emile II.

— Mejor video musical: “Easy on Me”, Adele; “Yet to Come”, BTS; “Woman”, Doja Cat; “The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar; “As It Was”, Harry Styles; “All Too Well: The Short Film”, Taylor Swift.

— Mejor película musical: “Adele One Night Only”; “Our World”; “Billie Eilish Live at the O2”; “Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)”; “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”; “A Band A Brotherhood A Barn”.

— Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos: “Aliens: Fireteam Elite”, Austin Wintory; “Assasin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok”, Stephanie Economou; “Call of Duty: Vanguard”, Bear McCreary; “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy”, Richard Jacques; “Old World”, Christopher Tin.