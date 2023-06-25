AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Pitcher Chad Kuhl cut by Nationals, who bring up Paolo Espino

June 25, 2023 GMT
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Chad Kuhl throws in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Chad Kuhl throws in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Chad Kuhl was cut by the Washington Nationals on Saturday when the team recalled right-hander Paolo Espino from Triple-A Rochester.

The 30-year-old Kuhl went to spring training with a minor league contract and was put on the major league roster on opening day, getting a $2 million salary while in the major leagues. He was 0-4 with am 8.45 ERA and one save in 11 relief appearances and five starts.

Kuhl is 31-45 with a 4.98 ERA over seven major league seasons.

Espino, 36, was 3-2 with a 4.56 ERA in 11 starts for Rochester, striking out 43 in 49 1/3 innings. He was 0-9 with a 4.84 ERA in 19 starts and 23 relief appearances for the Nationals last year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.