Soccer analyst, former Premier League goalie Shaka Hislop seeks medical opinion a day after collapse

FILE - Goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, of Trinidad and Tobago, flicks the ball during the official training session at FIFA World Cup Stadium in Dortmund, Germany, June 9, 2006. Soccer analyst and former Premier League goaltender Hislop said Monday, July 24, 2023, he is seeking “the best medical opinion,” he can get, one day after collapsing on the set of ESPN’s pregame show ahead of the friendly between Real Madrid and AC Milan at the Rose Bowl. Neither Hislop not ESPN has given a cause for the collapse. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Retired soccer player Shaka Hislop smiles during a news conference in New York, April 14, 2010. Soccer analyst and former Premier League goaltender Hislop said Monday, July 24, 2023, he is seeking “the best medical opinion,” he can get, one day after collapsing on the set of ESPN’s pregame show ahead of the friendly between Real Madrid and AC Milan at the Rose Bowl. Neither Hislop not ESPN has given a cause for the collapse. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By The Associated Press
 
Soccer analyst and former Premier League goaltender Shaka Hislop said Monday he is seeking “the best medical opinion” he can get, one day after collapsing on the set of ESPN’s pregame show ahead of an exhibition between Real Madrid and AC Milan at the Rose Bowl.

The 54-year-old Hislop became unsteady while talking with colleague Dan Thomas and fell to the ground, prompting Thomas to call for medical help. At halftime of the match, Thomas told viewers that Hislop was talking and conscious.

Neither Hislop nor ESPN has given a cause for the collapse.

On Monday, Hislop shared a video message, tweeted by ESPN FC, saying he was grateful for an outpouring of concern and support.

“Well, that was awkward,” Hislop said. “What a 24 hours this has been.”

He said life sometime gives a person a reason to pause, and he went on to thank family, friends, ESPN colleagues and others.

“My response now has to be to seek out the best medical opinion I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say,” he said.

Hislop spent much of his 15-year career in the Premier League, spending time with Newcastle and West Ham. The English-born Hislop also played internationally for Trinidad and Tobago.

