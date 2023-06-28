New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
ESPYS to honor US women’s soccer team, ChiSox’s Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff

Megan Rapinoe, left, and Alex Morgan speak to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
FILE - The U.S. women's national soccer team starters pose before an international friendly match against Portugal, June 10, 2021, in Houston. The U.S. women’s team will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at The ESPYS on July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks (31) pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, June 6, 2023, in New York. Hendriks, who battled non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at The ESPYS on July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bills training staff will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at The ESPYS on July 12, 2023, for helping save the life of Hamlin. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. women’s national soccer team will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at The ESPYS on July 12.

Liam Hendriks, the Chicago White Sox reliever who battled non-Hodgkin lymphoma, will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. The Pat Tillman Award for Service will go to the Buffalo Bills training staff for helping save the life of safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field in January.

The U.S. women’s team successfully fought for equal pay with the men’s national team that helped set a standard for other sports. The team has since worked to raise awareness around pay inequity and social injustices in the United States.

Hendriks returned to play in May, six months after being diagnosed. He donated $100,000 to cancer research.

After Hamlin’s collapse, the Bills training staff performed live-saving measures before Hamlin was rushed to the hospital. He has since been cleared to return to football. The Tillman award is given to a group that serves others in a similar way to the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger.

