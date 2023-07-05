FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
New York City Council races
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
U.S. News

Essence, promoter resolve dispute that led to New Orleans event cancellation

 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A legal dispute that caused the cancellation of a local bookstore’s event spotlighting black authors during the Essence Music Festival of Culture held in New Orleans has been resolved.

Lawyers for the Essence Festival issued a cease-and-desist letter June 29 to Baldwin & Co., a Black-owned coffee and bookstore business, and the mini-event organizers, Lit Diaries LLC, saying they used its trademark to mislead customers during the festival held over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Baldwin & Co. was dropped from the lawsuit on Sunday. On Tuesday, Essence announced it had reached a resolution with Lit Diaries, news outlets reported.

Other news
FILE - Alex Bosco, founder and Inventor of the Stabilizing Brace, testifies during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance and the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs joint hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2023. Arguments over the Biden administration's regulations that restrict the use of stabilizing braces for handguns are starting Thursday, June 29, at a federal appeals court in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Gun advocates challenge Biden administration rules on handgun braces at appeals court
Appellate court judges in New Orleans closely questioned a government attorney over a Biden administration rule aimed at curbing the use of stabilizing braces.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Global Black Economic Forum as part of Essence Fest in New Orleans on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Essence Festival of Culture 2023 kicks off in New Orleans
The 29th annual Essence Festival of Culture is revving up in New Orleans. Most of the free workshops and celebrity meet-and-greets at the festival, which opens Thursday, will be inside the Ernest N.
FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Fort Washington, Md. A federal judge's ruling striking down a part of the Affordable Care Act requiring most insurers to cover preventive care including vaccines and screenings for cancer, diabetes and HIV was temporarily put on hold Monday, May 15, 2023, by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Compromise may mean continued reprieve for ‘Obamacare’ preventive care mandates
Attorneys told a federal appeals court Friday they are close to an agreement that could temporarily maintain government requirements that health insurance plans include coverage of HIV-preventing drugs, cancer screenings and other preventive care while a court battle over the mandates plays out.
FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Fort Washington, Md. A federal appeals court in New Orleans prepared to hear arguments Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on whether insurers can be required to provide coverage for certain types of preventive care, including HIV prevention and certain types of cancer screening, under former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Court seeks compromise that might preserve preventive health insurance mandates as appeals play out
Federal appeals court judges are seeking compromise among attorneys involved in a fight over government mandates for preventive health care.

Essence organizers, in a statement, said they dismissed the suit against Baldwin & Co. because of the bookstore’s “apology and swift action in this matter.” It added, however, that Essence “… is dedicated to protecting festival attendees, the public and our consumers and will take all necessary action to ensure the integrity of the Essence Festival of Culture.”

On Tuesday, Essence and Lit Diaries issued a joint statement about the situation but did not provide specific details.

“We recognize that mistakes were made on both sides and are actively collaborating with the parties involved to rectify the situation at hand,” the statement read. “We have worked diligently to untangle the multiple issues that have played out the past few days. After engaging in a deeper conversation with Essence, Lit Diaries has gained a clearer understanding of the factors that led them to pursue a Temporary Restraining Order. Through this dialogue, we have come to appreciate the complexities and considerations involved in our decision-making processes.

“Upon reflection and discussion, it is clear that Essence’s actions were not aimed at shutting down the Lit Diaries event. Instead, Essence sought to protect consumers from any misleading promotion of the event and to maintain their intellectual property rights and brand integrity. Lit Diaries understands Essence’s commitment to safeguarding its assets, not only for itself but the community at large.”

With the suit behind it, Baldwin & Co. owner D.J. Johnson is looking forward to working with city leaders to prevent a similar situation from happening again and has already had conversations with local council members, attorney Katie Schwartzmann told T he Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate

At the center of the dispute is the city’s “Clean Zone” ordinance which banned events and vendors from certain areas around festival events unless permitted through the city. The ordinance, which began June 26, expired Monday. The law also prohibited other outdoor events and festivals in the area during that time period.

City Council member Freddie King, who sponsored the ordinance creating a clean zone for this year’s festival, said that the measure was never intended to harm local businesses and that council members will revisit the issue for the future, the newspaper reported.

“Definitely as a council we will look at how this affects local vendors,” King said. “But clean zones are nothing new for a city that has large events and festivals.”

Schwartzmann, who is also also director of the First Amendment Law Clinic at Tulane Law School, questioned the size of the Essence clean zone, which included the Central Business District, Warehouse District, French Quarter and parts of three neighborhoods, including Treme.

“The restriction on commercial activity of our residents in such a large zone is simply unjustified,” she said.

She said the ordinance is also problematic because it outlaws constitutionally protected speech by prohibiting the distribution of merchandise and advertisement not approved by Essence.

The Baldwin & Co. lawsuit comes on the heels of a similar one Essence filed against Spotify and local real estate developer Sean Cummings over an event that the music streaming service held during the 2022 Essence Festival at a club Cummings owns. That suit, which also names Cummings’ International House hotel, claims Spotify held an “unauthorized” event at Cumming’s Kingsway Studio “within the boundaries and time frame prohibited by the clean zone ordinance.”

Cummings has said he will ask the court to dismiss the claims.

Other cities also have seen challenges to clean zone laws which have become a standard part of incentive packages cities offer to entice the NCAA or NFL when bidding for events like the Final Four or Super Bowl, industry experts have said.

Early this year, a business owner in downtown Phoenix challenged a clean zone law there that was established in advance of Super Bowl LVII. The Arizona Superior Court struck down the law as unconstitutional.