Free COVID Tests
Hollywood strikes
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Government shutdown
Yom Kippur
World News

Fresh fighting reported in Ethiopia’s Amhara region between military and local militiamen

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
 
Share

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Fresh fighting erupted in the second-biggest town of Ethiopia’s turbulent Amhara region as militiamen clashed with the military over government plans to disarm local forces.

Fighters from a militia called Fano fought against military units Sunday in the town of Gondar, an important tourist and commercial hub, residents told The Associated Press. “It was very heavy,” said one person reached by telephone who declined to give their name because of safety concerns.

Calm had mostly been restored by Monday morning, with the military back in control of the town, although sporadic gunfire could still be heard, residents said. Shops were shut and the streets were empty.

Other areas of Amhara, including the regional capital Bahir Dar and Lalibela, another important tourist town, did not see fighting, residents said Monday.

Other news
FILE - Construction work takes place, at the site of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near Assosa, Ethiopia on June 28, 2013. Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resumed their years-long negotiations Sunday Aug. 27, 2023 over the controversial dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary, officials said. (AP Photo/Elias Asmare, File)
Latest talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over mega dam on the Nile end without breakthrough
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. The Justice Department says a contractor for the U.S. government who is originally from Ethiopia has been arrested on espionage charges, accused of providing a foreign country classified information that he downloaded and printed from his work computer system. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
US contractor originally from Ethiopia arrested on espionage charges, Justice Department says
FILE - A Tigrayan refugee rape victim who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray sits for a portrait in eastern Sudan near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, March 20, 2021. U.N.-backed human rights experts say that war crimes continue in Ethiopia despite a peace deal signed nearly a year ago to end a devastating conflict that also engulfed the country's Tigray region. The violence has left at least 10,000 people affected by rape and other sexual violence — mostly women and girls. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
UN experts say Ethiopia’s conflict and Tigray fighting left over 10,000 survivors of sexual violence

Violence gripped Amhara, Ethiopia’s second-most populous state, in early August, with Fano fighters seizing control of several major towns and protesters blocking roads. The military retook control after several days.

In response to the unrest, the government blocked internet access and imposed a state of emergency. The fighting sparked fears of a new civil war following the conflict in the neighboring Tigray region, which ended with a cease-fire in November.

The violence was sparked by a plan initiated in April to disarm the region’s forces, which the government says represent a threat to Ethiopia’s constitutional order. The Amhara ethnic group says they need the forces for protection, citing attacks against their group.

The United Nations said last month the violence had killed over 180 people and the world body expressed concern over a wave of arrests of ethnic Amhara.

Local officials are being targeted for assassination across Amhara, “resulting in the temporary collapse of local state structures in many areas,” Ethiopia’s state-appointed human rights commission said last month.