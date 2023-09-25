Hollywood strikes
Travis Kelce
Miami Dolphins
Government shutdown
Yom Kippur
World News

Latest talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over mega dam on the Nile end without breakthrough

FILE - Construction work takes place, at the site of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near Assosa, Ethiopia on June 28, 2013. Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resumed their years-long negotiations Sunday Aug. 27, 2023 over the controversial dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary, officials said. (AP Photo/Elias Asmare, File)

FILE - Construction work takes place, at the site of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near Assosa, Ethiopia on June 28, 2013. Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resumed their years-long negotiations Sunday Aug. 27, 2023 over the controversial dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary, officials said. (AP Photo/Elias Asmare, File)

 
Share

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The latest talks over the mega dam that Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary have broken up without an agreement.

The two-day talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam ended on Sunday night in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

Ethiopia’s chief negotiator, Seleshi Bekele, said the countries had “exchanged constructive ideas on various outstanding issues” and added that his country remains committed to continuing the negotiations.

Egypt’s water ministry blamed Ethiopia for the failure to make a breakthrough, alleging that Addis Ababa was “opposed to any compromise.” It expressed concern and said an agreement was needed to protect Egypt’s water security and national interests.

Other news
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. The Justice Department says a contractor for the U.S. government who is originally from Ethiopia has been arrested on espionage charges, accused of providing a foreign country classified information that he downloaded and printed from his work computer system. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
US contractor originally from Ethiopia arrested on espionage charges, Justice Department says
FILE - A Tigrayan refugee rape victim who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray sits for a portrait in eastern Sudan near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, March 20, 2021. U.N.-backed human rights experts say that war crimes continue in Ethiopia despite a peace deal signed nearly a year ago to end a devastating conflict that also engulfed the country's Tigray region. The violence has left at least 10,000 people affected by rape and other sexual violence — mostly women and girls. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
UN experts say Ethiopia’s conflict and Tigray fighting left over 10,000 survivors of sexual violence
FILE — An unidentified armed militia fighter walks down a path as villagers flee with their belongings in the other direction, near the village of Chenna Teklehaymanot, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Ethiopia's government and residents say the military has recaptured several areas in the embattled Amhara region from local militia fighters, while details of dozens of civilians killed have begun to emerge from the region amid an internet shutdown. The military has reclaimed control of six towns including the regional capital of Bahir Dar and the region's second-largest town, Gondar, according to a government statement on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. It said curfew has been imposed in those areas and flights there are set to resume. (AP Photo, File)
The U.N. says at least 183 people have been killed in Ethiopia over Amhara region unrest since July

Talks have rumbled on for years over the controversial $4.6 billion project, whose construction started in 2011. It is expected to produce over 6,000 megawatts of electricity — double Ethiopia’s current output and enough to make it a net energy exporter.

Ethiopia sees the dam as essential to its development but downstream Egypt — the Arab world’s most populous country — fears it will restrict its share of the Nile water, critical for its huge population of 100 million people.

About 85% of the river’s flow originates from the Blue Nile in Ethiopia though Egypt has received the lion’s share of the Nile’s waters under decades-old agreements dating back to the British colonial era.

Sudan, also downstream from the Blue Nile where the dam is located, wants a deal to regulate the amount of water Ethiopia will release in the event of a major drought.

Talks resumed in August after a long hiatus, with Ethiopia and Egypt hoping to reach a deal by November. Earlier this month Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the final phase in filling the dam’s reservoir had been completed.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said his country is already facing serious water scarcity issues and criticized Ethiopia for having embarked on the dam’s construction without consulting fellow Nile states.

Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen told the U.N. body on Saturday that the dam represented the “legitimate development aspirations of Ethiopians,” and asserted that it would help increase regional integration and prosperity.

On Monday, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said Egyptian and Sudanese concerns were also “legitimate” but added that its rights need to be protected.