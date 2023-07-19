As Macron’s criticism reverberates, US economist says she won’t take top EU job

FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS HIGHEST RATING NUMBER. FILE - Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold Tuesday, July 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 21, would be the fifth highest ever in Mega Millions history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
A man checks his burnt house after yesterday's fire in Mandra west of Athens, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Fast-moving wildfires swept across hills in the searing heat outside the Greek capital on Tuesday, forcing authorities to close highways to help protect an oil refinery. Water-dropping airplanes and helicopters flew low though a blanket of smoke tinted orange by the sunset to try and contain two wildfires to the west of Athens before nightfall. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Firefighters battle wildfires near Athens
FILE - A sign stands outside the corporate headquarters of Cheyenne-based Taco John's, Aug. 1, 2019, in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco Bell rang up a win Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in its quest to make “Taco Tuesday" free of trademark restrictions, with Taco John’s formally abandoning its decades-old claim to own the phrase amid a challenge from its bigger rival. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)
Taco John’s abandons ‘Taco Tuesday’ mark
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
World News

As Macron’s criticism reverberates, US economist says she won’t take top EU job

France's President Emmanuel Macron talks to journalists during the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)
1 of 3 | 

France’s President Emmanuel Macron talks to journalists during the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he talks to journalists during the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)
2 of 3 | 

France’s President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he talks to journalists during the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he talks to journalists during the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)
3 of 3 | 

France’s President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he talks to journalists during the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By RAF CASERT
 
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — One day after French President Emmanuel Macron criticized her appointment because of her nationality, the American candidate to become one of the European Union’s chief economists will now not take up the position because of the political controversy it stirred, the bloc announced Wednesday.

In a letter to the EU’s executive Commission released early Wednesday, Yale economics professor Fiona Scott Morton wrote that she had “determined that the best course of action is for me to withdraw and not take up the Chief Economist position.”

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who had pushed through the decision to appoint an American to such a high-level position, said, “I accept this with regret and hope that she will continue to use her extraordinary skillset to push for strong competition enforcement.”

Other news
FILE - Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran speaks during the launch of electric SUV Nexon EV in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. India's Tata Sons plans to build a 4-billion-pound ($5.2 billion) electric car battery factory in the U.K., the conglomerate said Wednesday, july 19, 2023. "Our multibillion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, JLR (Jaguar Land Rover),” Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran said. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
India’s Tata will build a $5-billion new electric car battery factory in the UK
India’s Tata Sons has confirmed plans to build a 4-billion-pound, or $5.2-billion, electric car battery factory in the U.K.
FILE - Chinese navy sailors stand in formation on board the naval training ship, Qi Jiguang, as it docks at Manila's port, Philippines Wednesday, June 14, 2023. China says it's navy ships are preparing for joint exercises with Russia's sea forces in a sign of Beijing's continuing support for Moscow's invasion of neighboring Ukraine. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe, File)
China prepares for naval drills with Russia in sign of continuing support amid Ukraine conflict
China says it’s navy ships are preparing for joint exercises with Russia’s sea forces in a sign of Beijing’s continuing support for Moscow’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
This undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday July 19, 2023, shows private investigator Daniel Morgan. London's Metropolitan Police apologized Wednesday to the family of private investigator Daniel Morgan, who was killed with an ax in a pub car park 36 years ago, for the force's failure to bring those responsible to justice. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
36 years later, London’s Met Police apologizes to family of murdered private investigator
London’s Metropolitan Police has apologized to the family of private investigator Daniel Morgan, who was killed with an ax 36 years ago in a pub’s car park.
A man displays imported and local grain in Dawanau International Market in Kano Nigeria, Friday, July 14, 2023. Nigeria introduced programs before and during Russia's war in Ukraine to make Africa's largest economy self-reliant in wheat production. But climate fallout and insecurity in the northern part of the country where grains are largely grown has hindered the effort. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Climate and violence hobble Nigeria’s push to rely on its own wheat after the hit from Russia’s war
Nigeria is trying to make Africa’s largest economy reliant on its own wheat production. But climate change and violence in the northern part of the country, where grains are largely grown, have hindered these efforts.

Macron had not been the only one to criticize the unusual move to take on an American for such a post but his criticism had the most impact.

On Tuesday, he insisted that if the European Union needed more strategic independence, it was a bad move that the EU head office planned to hire an American expert as its chief competition economist.

“Is there really no great European researcher with academic qualifications that could do this job?” Macron asked at an EU summit.

In a bloc of some 450 million people, “is there no one in the 27 member states that has a researcher good enough to advise the (European) Commission? That is a real question mark,” Macron said.

The EU’s executive commission announced last week that it had appointed Scott Morton as chief competition economist in its department tasked with ensuring that “all companies compete equally and fairly on their merits within the single market, to the benefit of consumers, businesses and the European economy as a whole.″

Macron insisted that he has nothing against Scott Morton herself, an economist with multiple diplomas from elite schools.

But the French leader demanded answers from the commission and suggested that hiring a non-EU citizen to such a senior job should not be allowed under EU statutes.