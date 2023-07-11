FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires football coach
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, holds his trophy after winning the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
MLB Home Run Derby
World News

EU faces cliffhanger vote on major bill protecting nature and fighting climate change

FILE - A man rides his bike on a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on July 9, 2023. Scientists say crushing temperatures that blanketed Europe last summer may have led to more than 61,000 heat-related deaths, highlighting the need for governments to address the health impacts of global warming. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

FILE - A man rides his bike on a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on July 9, 2023. Scientists say crushing temperatures that blanketed Europe last summer may have led to more than 61,000 heat-related deaths, highlighting the need for governments to address the health impacts of global warming. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By RAF CASERT
 
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — Protesters and legislators converged on the European Union parliament Tuesday as the bloc faces a major vote on protecting its threatened nature and shielding it from disruptive environmental change, in a test of the EU’s global climate credentials.

Spurred on by climate activist Greta Thunberg, hundreds of demonstrators were set to demand that the EU pushes through a bill to beef up the restoration of nature in the 27-nation bloc that was damaged during decades of industrial expansion.

Inside the legislature in Strasbourg, France, parliamentarians were bracing ahead of Wednesday’s vote for a brutal debate over whether to push the plan off the table. The legislature’s environment committee last month was deadlocked at 44-44 on it.

Other news
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a highway leading to Jerusalem during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's parliamentary coalition has given initial approval to a contentious bill to limit the Supreme Court's oversight powers. With the vote early Tuesday, Netanyahu pressed forward with a judicial overhaul plan that has polarized the country. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis block highways in nationwide protests over government’s plan to overhaul judiciary
Israeli protesters have blocked highways leading to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv at the start of a day of countrywide demonstrations against the government’s planned judicial overhaul that has divided the nation.
The classmates of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh carry her body during her funeral in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Naghniyeh died from wounds sustained in an Israeli military raid on Monday that triggered some of the fiercest fighting with Palestinian militants in years. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
AP Month in Pictures: Middle East
Violence continued in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants.
Nataliia Skakun and her husband Serhii, former residents of Oleshky, Ukraine, sit on a sofa at their apartments in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. "Young people left, and pensioners stayed," said Skakun, 54, who recently left Oleshky with her husband and resettled in Mykolaiv in the Kherson region. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Desperate Ukrainians take long and uncertain journey to escape Russian occupation
Some Ukrainians living under Russian occupation are so desperate to escape that they take long, circuitous and uncertain journeys through Russia to return to Ukrainian-held territory.
FILE - An employee of Tokyo Electric Power Company explains to the media about the facility to be used to release treated radioactive water at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, northern Japan, on June 26, 2023. Hong Kong's leader warned Tuesday, July 11, that the city will ban marine products from “a large number prefectures” if Japan discharges treated radioactive wastewater into the sea. (Kyodo News via AP, File)
Hong Kong will ban more products from Japan if treated wastewater is discharged, its leader says
Hong Kong leader John Lee says the city will ban marine products from “a large number prefectures” if Japan discharges treated radioactive wastewater into the sea.

“We urge them to not reject it but vote for the strongest law possible. To mitigate the climate crisis and halt biodiversity loss, we must #RestoreNature,” Thunberg wrote on her Twitter feed.

The bill is a key part of the EU’s vaunted European Green Deal that seeks to establish the world’s most ambitious climate and biodiversity targets and make the bloc the global point of reference on all climate issues. The plans proposed by the EU’s executive commission set binding restoration targets for specific habitats and species, with the aim by 2030 to cover at least 20% of the region’s land and sea areas.

The EU’s executive commission wants the nature restoration law to be a key part of the system since it is necessary for the overall deal to have the maximum input. Others say that if the EU fails on the nature restoration law, it would indicate an overall fatigue on climate issues.

The bill long looked like a shoo-in as it gathered widespread support in member nations and was staunchly defended by the EU’s executive commission and its president Ursula von der Leyen.

But von der Leyen’s own political group, the Christian Democrat European People’s Party, turned sour on it and now vehemently opposes it, claiming it will affect food security and undermine the income of farmers.

As the largest group, with 177 seats in the 705-seat legislature, its opposition has been key in turning the issue into a hot political debate.

“For the EPP Group, no other outcome other than a rejection of the law is acceptable. We want to protect nature, but this law is badly drafted and ill conceived,” said EPP MEP Christine Schneider.

The member states have already agreed by a large majority to back a slightly more flexible version of the bill and if parliament backs the plan on Wednesday both institutions would sit down to broker a final layout in the second half of the year.

If parliament rejects the plan Wednesday, it would have to be sent back to the drawing board and it’s unlikely anything would emerge ahead of the June EU parliament elections next year. And that would undermine the EU’s credibility abroad since it has put so much into its vaunted Green Deal.

The Green Deal includes a wide range of measures, from reducing energy consumption to sharply cutting transportation emissions and reforming the EU’s trading system for greenhouse gases.

Beyond environmental protesters, hundreds of international scientists and even a large group of multinationals have called for the adoption of the EU’s nature restoration law.

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment