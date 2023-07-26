In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again
In this photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, rescuers tend to a long-finned pilot whales, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after nearly 100 whales beached themselves at Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia. Volunteers worked frantically on a second day to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves but more than 50 have already died. (DBCA via AP)
Nearly 100 whales are beached in Australia
Wrexham forward Paul Mullin stays on the field after an injury during the first half of a club friendly soccer match against Manchester United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin injured
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
World News

EU watchdog opens probe in role of bloc’s border agency in Mediterranean shipwreck tragedy

FILE - This undated handout image provided by Greece's coast guard on June 14, 2023, shows scores of people on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. The border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated that more than 50,300 attempts were made to enter the EU without authorization from January to May. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP, File)

FILE - This undated handout image provided by Greece’s coast guard on June 14, 2023, shows scores of people on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. The border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated that more than 50,300 attempts were made to enter the EU without authorization from January to May. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP, File)

By RAF CASERT
 
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s official watchdog said Wednesday it has opened a probe in the role of the bloc’s Frontex border agency in the shipwreck off Greece last month that is feared to have killed hundreds of people in the Mediterranean Sea.

Migrant crossings in unseaworthy boats organzied by human traffickers from Northern Africa have spiked this year, with massive losses of life.

Now, EU ombudsman Emily O’Reilly wants her investigation to make clear to the public “who is accountable for these deaths” as Frontex has unclear jurisdiction and limits to its authority over member states like Greece when it comes to addressing the needs of those in distress on the high seas.

Other news
FILE - Cardinal Angelo Becciu talks to journalists during press conference in Rome, on Sept. 25, 2020. The Vatican prosecutor asked a court Wednesday July 26, 2023 to convict 10 people, including Cardinal Becciu, of a range of financial crimes, sentence them between three to 13 years in prison and order the confiscation of some 415 million euros to pay the Holy See back for bad investments and financial losses over the past decade. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
Vatican prosecutor seeks 7 years in jail for cardinal, confiscation of $460 million from 10 people
The Vatican prosecutor has asked a court to convict 10 people, including a cardinal, of a range of financial crimes, sentence them to three to 13 years in prison and order the confiscation of more than $460 million to pay the Holy See back for large financial losses over the past decade.
A burnt tree stands in Asklipio village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A third successive heat has struck Greece, amid more evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days, while the temperature in many parts of the country soaring Wednesday to as high as 46.4C (115 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Deadly wildfires across the Mediterranean destroy homes, threaten nature reserves
Major fires raging in parts of Greece and in other Mediterranean countries have advanced causing additional deaths, destroying homes and threatening nature reserves during a third successive wave of extreme temperatures.
Supporters of a religious group 'Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F' party chant slogans during a rally to denounce the burning of Islam's holy book 'Quran,' in Sweden in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
Security risks in Sweden rise due to Quran desecrations and protests, security agency says
Sweden’s domestic security service says the country’s security situation has deteriorated after recent Quran burnings in the country and protests in the Muslim world, both of which have negatively impacted the Nordic nation’s image.
FILE- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) raises a ballot before voting at a polling station at Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on July 23, 2023. Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen says he will step down in three weeks as prime minister and hand the position to his oldest son. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)
Cambodia’s Hun Sen, Asia’s longest serving leader, says he’ll step down and his son will take over
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says he will step down in August and hand the position to his oldest son, though Asia’s longest-serving leader is expected to continue to wield significant power.

Key questions raised by the tragedy include to what extent the EU’s Frontex agency could have been more involved in the rescue, what exactly did it communicate to Greek authorities and what level of responsibility, if any, the agency has for the shipwreck.

“A tragedy of this magnitude requires all those involved to reflect on their responsibilities and to be clear to the public who is accountable for these deaths,” Ombudsman O’Reilly said.

As many as 750 people may have been on board the migrant ship that sank in the Mediterranean on June 14, and just over 100 people survived the shipwreck. So far, 82 bodies have been recovered and hundreds of people are missing.

Greece has been widely criticized for not trying to save the migrants before the sinking in international waters. Officials in Athens say the passengers refused any help and insisted on proceeding to Italy, adding that it would have been too dangerous to try and evacuate hundreds of unwilling people off an overcrowded ship.

The ombudsman’s probe comes on top of Greek authorities looking into the responsibilities of their own coastguard in the tragedy.

“It has been reported that in this instance Frontex alerted the Greek authorities to the ship’s presence and offered assistance but it is not clear what else it could or should have done,” said O’Reilly.

Any new analysis coming out of the investigation could help those adrift in the Mediterranean in the future, she said.

___

Associated Press writer Renata Brito reported from Barcelona.