A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
World News

Divisions over the Ukraine war cause a rift at the EU-LatAm summit that was supposed to be a love-in

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, center, and European Council President Charles Michel gesture during the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a group photo at the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, talks with Guyana's President Irfaan Ali during a round table meeting at the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks as Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness listens to her, during a round table meeting at the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, shakes hands with Suriname's President Chan Santokhi during a round table meeting at the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, center, arrives for the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
By RAF CASERT
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — High anxiety set in on the closing day of a summit between European Union and Latin American leaders that was supposed to be a love-in but turned into a diplomatic fracas over the war in Ukraine.

Ambassadors worked through much of the night and into Tuesday morning to find even the blandest text to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, with talks hung up over the reservations of some Central and South American nations like Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

“It would be a shame that we are not able to to say that there is Russian aggression in Ukraine. It’s a fact. And I’m not here to rewrite history,” an exasperated Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said.

Other news
FILE-- Cecilie Hollberg, director of the Accademia Gallery poses in front of Michelangelo's white marble statue "David" in Florence, Italy, in this Tuesday, March 28, 2023 file photo. The German director of Florence's Accademia Gallery has achieved her goal of drawing visitors' attention to masterpieces beyond Michelangelo's towering David. Hollberg is celebrating her achievements at Italy's second-most visited museum since arriving in 2015, even rumors circulate that Italy's right wing government intends to send her packing before her contract expires next year as it seeks to put more Italians in top cultural jobs. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
German director of Florence’s Accademia Gallery who fought for David’s image worries for job
The German director of Florence’s Accademia Gallery has succeeded in drawing visitors’ attention to masterpieces beyond Michelangelo’s towering David, while winning landmark court cases to protect the marble masterpiece’s familiar image against misuse.
FILE - A protester kicks a tear gas canister in front of the Opera at the end of a rally against the pension reform in Paris, France, Thursday, March 23, 2023. French legislators are preparing to vote on a sweeping justice reform bill that would allow law enforcement agents to remotely tap into the camera, microphone, and location details from a suspect's phone and other connected devices. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File)
Bill that would allow French police to locate suspects by tapping their devices is up for a vote
French lawmakers are planning to vote on a justice reform bill that would allow law enforcement agents to obtain the locations of some criminal suspects by remotely tapping into digital cameras, microphones and other internet-connected devices.
Sadie James shows a document from a housing association at her home, in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. For Sadie James, the cost-of-living crisis in Britain just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old worries whether she can keep a roof over her head. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
As UK housing costs soar, anxiety grips homeowners and renters: ‘I’m in meltdown’
For millions in the U.K., the cost-of-living crisis just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A freight train runs on rails of a railway link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea, on Monday, July 17, 2023. An attack before dawn damaged part of a bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea that is a key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war with Ukraine. The strike Monday has forced the span's temporary closure for a second time in less than a year. (AP Photo)
The bridge to Crimea is crucial to Russia’s war effort in Ukraine and to asserting Moscow’s control
The bridge connecting Crimea and Russia carries heavy significance for Moscow, both logistically and psychologically, as a key artery for military and civilian supplies and as an assertion of Kremlin control of the peninsula it illegally annexed in 2014.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar pushed it even further. “Sometimes it’s better to have no conclusions at all than to have language that doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

The long-anticipated summit, eight years after the previous one, descended into a standoff over who would blink first over an issue that a vast majority of the 60 nations attending had already agreed on in several votes at the United Nations and other international institutions.

While the 27-nation EU wanted the summit to center on new economic initiatives and closer cooperation to stave off surging Chinese influence in the region, several leaders of the 33-nation Community of Latin American and Caribbean States brought century-old recriminations over colonialism and slavery to the table.

“Most of Europe was, and still is, overwhelmingly the lopsided beneficiary in a relationship in which our Latin America, and our Caribbean, have been and are unequally yoked,” said St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who holds the CELAC presidency.

The diplomatic defense of Ukraine and the condemnation of Moscow is everyday staple for EU nations, but many Latin and Central American governments have taken a more neutral view to a conflict in Europe that for them in only one of many blighting the world.

While the EU pushes for strong words on the war, Gonsalves said that “this summit ought not to become another unhelpful battleground for discourses on this matter, which has been and continues to be addressed in other, more relevant fora.”

The result was that long-stalled trade agreements — like a huge EU-Mercosur deal — will likely be no closer to resolution when the leaders wrap up their summit Tuesday afternoon.

If something were on show, it was Central and South America’s increased confidence, boosted by a huge injection of funds from China and the knowledge that their critical raw materials will become ever more vital as the EU seeks to end an excessive reliance on Beijing’s rare mineral resources.

Their last such encounter was in 2015, and since then the COVID-19 pandemic and Brazil’s three-year departure from the 33-nation CELAC group had made the Atlantic Ocean separating the two sides seem wider.