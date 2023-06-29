New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
World News

EU leaders to assess Putin’s position in talks with NATO and Ukraine chiefs at summit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and European Council President Charles Michel speak with the media as they arrive for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and European Council President Charles Michel speak with the media as they arrive for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

European Council President Charles Michel, center left, greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
European Council President Charles Michel, center left, greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, speaks with European Council President Charles Michel, left, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, speaks with European Council President Charles Michel, left, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

France's President Emmanuel Macron, second left, speaks with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
France's President Emmanuel Macron, second left, speaks with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, and Slovakia's Prime Minister Ludovit Odor during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, and Slovakia's Prime Minister Ludovit Odor during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, left, greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, left, greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, and Slovakia's Prime Minister Ludovit Odor during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, and Slovakia's Prime Minister Ludovit Odor during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

France's President Emmanuel Macron, second left, speaks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
France's President Emmanuel Macron, second left, speaks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and European Council President Charles Michel arrive for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and European Council President Charles Michel arrive for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

By RAF CASERT
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took center stage at Thursday’s European Union summit, underscoring the importance the 27 EU leaders attach to protecting their eastern flank from Russian aggression and beefing up Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy was set to address the gathering by video link and Stoltenberg attended an early lunch at the spring summit for leaders. But the biggest seat at the table was reserved for something that’s not officially on the agenda: the fallout from the stunning weekend mutiny in Russia and the impact it has on the rule of President Vladimir Putin.

“The mutiny we saw at the weekend demonstrates that there are cracks and divisions within the Russian system. At the same time, it is important to underline that these are internal Russian matters,” said Stoltenberg on arrival at the summit.

EU leaders agreed. “This showed deep cracks in Putin’s system. This mutiny of last weekend will also have aftershocks that we will see,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. .

President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania, one of several EU nations bordering Russia, insisted it was all the more reason to take a robust posture toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Some colleagues sometimes say that a strong Putin is less dangerous than a weak Putin. I don’t agree with that. We have to move forward and be decisive, because now is a crucial moment of history,” he said.

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins of Latvia, another nation bordering Russia, said that “we cannot control what is happening inside Russia, but we can control what we do on the outside.”

Officials from several member states and EU institutions said the chaos and instability created by the rebellion would not only force the EU to double down on its support for Ukraine with commitments for more ammunition but also to ensure fighting and violence does not spill over into the bloc itself.

“There is no room for hesitation,” said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. “We must continue to increase the price of Russian aggression.”

Within the EU, some are saying that the effects of the mutiny reach right into the Kremlin.

“In any case, they will certainly have a long-lasting impact in Russia,” German Chancellor Olof Scholz told the broadcaster ARD. “I do believe that (Russian President Vladimir Putin) has been weakened.”

Scholz was saying aloud what many EU leaders have been hoping. And they see the increasing impact of 11 sets of sanctions that the EU has imposed in conjunction with the United States as key.

And even if the EU holds back from offering any military guarantees, the prevailing mood is for leaders to toughen the language in their summit conclusions. In the latest draft, obtained by the Associated Press, the leaders say they “stand ready to contribute, together with partners, to future security commitments to Ukraine, which will help Ukraine defend itself in the long term, deter acts of aggression and resist destabilization efforts.”

Most EU nations are also members of NATO, and at the July 11-12 alliance summit they will look to offer Ukraine more security guarantees, if stopping short of full NATO membership. That approach for more support is expected to be fully endorsed by the time the two-day summit ends.

EU nations have also been providing billions in aid to both beef up Ukraine’s military stockpiles and to make sure the country’s battered economy stays afloat. EU leaders will also look more closely at using Russia’s frozen assets - estimated at some 200 billion euros - for that purpose.

Several countries fear the legal ground for that is still too shaky and the European Central Bank has warned that confiscating those assets or profits accrued from them could pose a serious risk to the reputation of the euro. Officials said that some countries want to impose an additional windfall levy on the money to use for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

“It’s like low hanging fruit,” Karins said of the frozen Russian assets. “We need to find a legal basis to utilize, mobilize these to help Russia pay for the damage Russia is causing.”

