EU executive chides Poland, Hungary for democratic deficiencies

FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
FILE - U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks before President Joe Biden about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia's water facilities and replace lead pipes, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia. Casey's campaign said Wednesday, July 5, that he raised over $4 million in the last three months, his best fundraising quarter ever as he awaits a Republican challenger to his re-election bid in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Election 2024
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
Spectators shelter under umbrellas on court 3 as it starts to rain during the singles match between Denmark's Holger Rune and Britain's George Loffhagen on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon Day 3
World News

EU executive chides Poland, Hungary for democratic deficiencies

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders wrap-up a two day summit on Friday in which they will discuss Ukraine, Migration and China. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
1 of 5 | 

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders wrap-up a two day summit on Friday in which they will discuss Ukraine, Migration and China. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, speaks with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, center, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, left, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
2 of 5 | 

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, speaks with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, center, and Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, left, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
3 of 5 | 

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, speaks with Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a round table meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders on Friday resumed migration talks for a second day as Poland and Hungary continued to block progress after they were outvoted earlier this month on a plan to share out refugees arriving in Europe among the 27 member countries. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
4 of 5 | 

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, speaks with Netherland’s Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a round table meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders on Friday resumed migration talks for a second day as Poland and Hungary continued to block progress after they were outvoted earlier this month on a plan to share out refugees arriving in Europe among the 27 member countries. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a round table meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders on Friday resumed migration talks for a second day as Poland and Hungary continued to block progress after they were outvoted earlier this month on a plan to share out refugees arriving in Europe among the 27 member countries. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
5 of 5 | 

France’s President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a round table meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders on Friday resumed migration talks for a second day as Poland and Hungary continued to block progress after they were outvoted earlier this month on a plan to share out refugees arriving in Europe among the 27 member countries. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By RAF CASERT
 
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive on Wednesday chided Poland and Hungary for democratic deficiencies that have been accerbated by measures taken or left unaddressed by the current governments.

While the EU Commission’s annual rule of law report noted a smattering of improvements in the two nations, it also underscored many remaining shortcomings that highlight the standoff between the Brussels-based EU institutions and the two east European nations. It constitutes one of the fundamental problems within the 27-nation bloc that has always sought to be a beacon of Western political liberalism in a world where autocracies sway ever more power.

In the 35-page report, Poland came up time and again, specifically on legal issues that haven’t been fully addressed despite years of wrangling between Brussels and Poland, and EU action to deny Poland access to some EU funds.

Other news
FILE - A dead chub and other dead fish are floating in the Oder River near Brieskow-Finkenheerd, eastern Germany, on Aug. 11, 2022. Germany’s government has accused Poland of failing to stop the dumping of pollutants that contributed to the deaths of hundreds of tons of fish in the Oder River in 2022. (Frank Hammerschmidt/dpa via AP, File)
Germany alleges Poland hasn’t stopped pollution that led to fish die-off in Oder River
Germany’s government has accused Poland of failing to stop the dumping of pollutants that contributed to the deaths of hundreds of tons of fish in the Oder River.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Sánchez visits Kyiv on the day Spain starts EU presidency to underline bloc’s support for Ukraine
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has started Spain’s six-month presidency of the European Union with a lightning visit to Kyiv to underline the bloc’s support of Ukraine in the face of the invasion by Russia.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, speaks with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, center, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, left, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Angered over EU migrant rules, Poland and Hungary veto a summit statement in a gesture of protest
Hungary and Poland have vetoed a statement by European Union leaders laying out their migration priorities in a symbolic gesture of protest.
Greenpeace activists hold a news conference in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday June 21, 2023 outside the office of the Polish prime minister asking him to act to reduce logging in the Carpathian Mountains. Greenpeace said in a recent report that a forested area the size of five soccer fields disappears every hour from the Carpathians, which runs through parts of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Ukraine. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Greenpeace protests mass logging of old-growth forests in Carpathian Mountains
Greenpeace activists are calling on the Polish prime minister to take action to protect Poland’s forests, asking in particular that this government limit the harvesting of timber in the old-growth vast forest of the Carpathian Mountains.

The report said there were still “serious concerns” related to the state institution intended to safeguard the independence of courts and judges, and said “there are legitimate doubts as to its independence.” It also said that “serious doubts remain” about the appointment of several supreme court judges. It also chastised Warsaw for ongoing investigations of judges related to their judicial decisions.

And looking ahead, it said a recent law gave it “serious concerns that it could be used to affect the possibility of individuals to run for public office.”

The report assessed the recommendations made last year and found that in a half dozen cases, ranging from judicial independence to media freedom and anti-corruption measures, “no progress” had been made.

The report appeared less harsh on Hungary, where it said some legislative reforms had been adopted and some judicial checks and balances applied. Corruption remained an issue though.

“The lack of a robust track record of investigations of corruption allegations concerning high-level officials and their immediate circle remains a serious concern,” the commission wrote.

It also criticized Budapest on journalistic independence, saying “there have been no developments to address the various challenges to media pluralism.”

The EU’s fourth annual report on the rule of law in the 27 member states noted progress on about two-thirds of its recommendations but said that systemic concerns remain about some member states.