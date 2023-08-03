FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
World News

EU imposes sanctions on dozens in Belarus over protest crackdown and support for Russia

FILE - Polish border guards patrol the area of a newly built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022. Polish and Lithuanian leaders held an urgent meeting Thursday Aug. 3, 2023 in a strategically sensitive area where their NATO nations border Belarus and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, warning that they are bracing for provocations from Moscow and Minsk in the area. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on several Belarus police, justice and prison officials over a crackdown on anti-government activists, and on media personnel and a company accused of supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Travel bans in Europe and asset freezes were slapped on 38 officials, including several judges and prosecutors. The EU also froze the assets of state oil and chemicals giant Belneftekhim.

It said the company “represents a fundamental asset for the Belarusian economy and foreign policy, in particular in relation to the cooperation between Russia and Belarus in developing a common oil market.”

Belneftekhim “benefits from the support” provided by President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime to lessen the impact of Western sanctions, it said.

The EU also extended an export ban to firearms and the aviation and space industries.

It now has imposed restrictive measures on more than 230 people and almost 40 “entities” –- often companies, banks or organizations –- since Lukashenko was returned to power three years ago in elections widely considered to be fraudulent.

Journalists and activists in Belarus have faced large-scale repression since the August 2020 vote that gave Lukashenko a sixth term. Following the election, Belarus was swept by massive protests, some of which drew more than 100,000 people.

Authorities responded with a brutal crackdown. More than 35,000 people were arrested, thousands were beaten by police while in custody, and dozens of non-governmental organizations and independent media outlets were shut down.