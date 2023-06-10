High-A Northwest League Glance

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game

High-A Northwest League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
Northwest League
WLPct.GB
Spokane (Colorado)3024.556
Vancouver (Toronto)2825.528
Tri-City (L.A. Angels)2826.5192
Eugene (San Francisco)2727.5003
Everett (Seattle)2727.5003
Hillsboro (Arizona)2233.400

___

Friday’s Games

Spokane 6, Hillsboro 3, 10 innings

Tri-City 4, Eugene 2

Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 ppd.

Other news
Democratic state Sen. Floyd Prozanski addresses the floor during the courtesies portion of a Senate session at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., Friday, May 5, 2023. Four Republican senators and one Independent senator had unexcused absences, preventing a quorum for a third day. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon GOP walkout marks 5th day, delays Democrat-led bills
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A walkout by most Republicans in the Oregon Senate aimed at delaying action on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care bills extended to a fifth day Sunday.
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group have been convicted of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Ex-FBI supervisory agent arrested on Capitol riot charges
A former FBI supervisory agent has been charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol more than two years ago.
Saturday’s Games

Tri-City at Eugene 2, 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 2, 8:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Spokane at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Eugene, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Eugene at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.