High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Colorado)
|30
|24
|.556
|—
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|28
|25
|.528
|1½
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|28
|26
|.519
|2
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|27
|27
|.500
|3
|Everett (Seattle)
|27
|27
|.500
|3
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|22
|33
|.400
|6½
___
|Friday’s Games
Spokane 6, Hillsboro 3, 10 innings
Tri-City 4, Eugene 2
Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 ppd.
Other news
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A walkout by most Republicans in the Oregon Senate aimed at delaying action on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care bills extended to a fifth day Sunday.
A former FBI supervisory agent has been charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol more than two years ago.
|Saturday’s Games
Tri-City at Eugene 2, 4:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Everett, 2, 8:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Spokane at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Eugene, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Eugene at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.