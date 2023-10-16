Israel-Hamas war
Sabitzer scores from the spot in Baku to send Austria to European Championship

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer scores on a penalty kick his side's second goal during the Euro 2024 group F qualifying soccer match between Austria and Belgium at the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)
Austria's Marcel Sabitzer, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2024 group F qualifying soccer match between Austria and Belgium at the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, Austria's Florian Grillitsch, right, challenges for the ball with Belgium's Johan Bakayoko during the Euro 2024 group F qualifying soccer match between Austria and Belgium at the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)
Austria's Alexander Prass, left, and Belgium's Youri Tielemans view for the ball during the Euro 2024 group F qualifying soccer match between Austria and Belgium at the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)
Austria's players react at the end of the Euro 2024 group F qualifying soccer match between Austria and Belgium at the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Belgium won 3-2. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)
Belgium's players react at the end of the Euro 2024 group F qualifying soccer match between Austria and Belgium at the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Belgium won 3-2. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)
BRUSSELS (AP) — Substitute Marcel Sabitzer scored from the penalty spot on Monday shortly after entering the game to secure a 1-0 win for Austria at Azerbaijan and send his country to next year’s European Championship.

After losing 3-2 to Belgium in Vienna last week in the fight for Group F supremacy — Austria’s only defeat in seven qualifying games so far — Sabitzer and his teammates knew a win in Baku would secure a spot at the tournament hosted by Germany.

With several key players sidelined because of injuries, Austria struggled to create real chances in the first half. It was awarded a penalty just minutes into the second half after a hand ball. Sabitzer was clinical in converting with a strike into the corner in the 48th.

Sabitzer, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, recently returned to competition after recovering from an adductor injury he picked up last month in a Champions League match against PSG.

Austria finished with 10 men after striker Guido Burgstaller was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

Already qualified Belgium played at home later Monday against third-place Sweden, and Netherlands and Greece go head-to-head in their bid to join already qualified France from Group B.

