MATCHDAY: Greece, Netherlands meet in crunch European qualifier. Austria can secure Euro 2024 spot

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING

GROUP B

With France having qualified for next year’s European Championship, Netherlands and Greece are fighting to join the Group B leader in Germany. Those two teams go head-to-head on Monday at the Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens. Greece is second in the group and three points ahead of Netherlands, having played a game more. Last-place Gibraltar hosts Ireland in the group’s other game, with neither team able to finish in the top two.

GROUP F

Second-place Austria is on the brink of securing a spot at Euro 2024 and can do so by winning at fourth-place Azerbaijan. Even defeat could still see the Austrians book their place in Germany. Group leader Belgium has already qualified and hosts third-place Sweden.

GROUP J

Portugal has already qualified but Bosnia-Herzegovina is still trying to advance automatically. Portugal is eight points clear after seven straight wins. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start again for Portugal at Bosnia. Bosnia is fourth. It’s four points behind second-place Slovakia and two points behind Luxembourg, which hosts Slovakia. Bosnia already has a guaranteed place in the playoffs in March by winning a Nations League group. Iceland hosts Liechtenstein.

