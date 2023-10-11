Israel-Hamas war
Salman Rushdie memoir
Mary Lou Retton illness
Jada Pinkett Smith
104-year-old skydiver dies
Sports

MATCHDAY: Scotland can qualify for Euro 2024 by beating Spain

Arsenal's Ben White, left, celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Robbie Stephenson/PA via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Arsenal’s Ben White, left, celebrates scoring their side’s fourth goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Robbie Stephenson/PA via AP)
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, shakes hands with PSG's head coach Luis Enrique at the end of the Champions League group F soccer match between Newcastle and Paris Saint Germain at St. James' Park, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Newcastle, England. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
2 of 2 | 

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, shakes hands with PSG’s head coach Luis Enrique at the end of the Champions League group F soccer match between Newcastle and Paris Saint Germain at St. James’ Park, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Newcastle, England. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
By The Associated Press
 
Share

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING

GROUP A

Scotland is the unlikely leader in Group A and can secure qualification to Euro 2024 by beating Spain on Thursday. With a 100% record so far, the Scots could also qualify if Norway loses at Cyprus in the group’s other game. Midfielder Scott McTominay prepared for the Spain match with two late goals in Manchester United’s comeback win against Brentford on Saturday.

Other news
FILE - Juventus' Nicolo Fagioli controls the ball during the 'Berlusconi trophy' soccer match between Monza and Juventus in Monza, near Milan, Italy, Saturday, July 31, 2021. A Lawyer for Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli acknowledged Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, that the player is being investigated by prosecutors in Turin for betting online via unauthorized websites. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)
Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli investigated by Turin and soccer authorities for betting case
FILE - President of FIFA Gianni Infantino, left, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, stand ahead of the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
Australia in talks with Indonesia about a possible challenge to Saudi Arabia for the 2034 World Cup
Bayern's Leroy Sane, right, celebrates with team mate Bayern's Dayot Upamecano after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury

GROUP D

With wins against Latvia and Armenia last month, Croatia moved to the top of Group D on goal difference. The Croats, who came third at the World Cup in Qatar last year, host second-place Turkey on Thursday and a win would see them go clear of their nearest rival. Armenia faces last-place Latvia and a win could see it go second, depending on the result of the Croatia-Turkey game.

GROUP E

Poland plays for the first time since firing coach Jorge Santos last month. The Portuguese coach, who led his country to victory at Euro 2016, had only been in the job for nine months. But he departed after a disappointing start to qualifying for next year’s Euros and was replaced with Michal Probierz. Probierz will expect to make a winning start against Faroe Islands. The top two in Group E go head-to-head on Thursday when Albania hosts Czech Republic.

GROUP I

Romania can go top of Group I by beating Belarus on Thursday, while last-place Andorra hosts Kosovo.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer