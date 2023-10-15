Israel-Hamas war
MATCHDAY: Spain can qualify for Euro 2024 by beating Norway. Scotland not in action but can advance

By The Associated Press
 
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING

GROUP A

Spain visits Erling Haaland’s Norway seeking a win that will clinch qualification for the three-time European champions. A victory in Oslo will put Spain into the finals of Euro 2024 with two games remaining. Norway has to beat Spain to keep alive its chances of finishing in the top two. Scotland is not in action but the surprise group leader will qualify if Norway fails to beat Spain. Spain beat Norway 3-0 at home in March, when the visitors were missing Haaland because of injury. Also, Georgia hosts Cyprus.

GROUP D

Group leader Turkey hosts Latvia and could qualify for next year’s tournament in Germany if results go its way Sunday. Turkey advances if it beats Latvia and Wales fails to defeat Croatia. A draw for Turkey and a Welsh defeat will also see the Turks qualify.

GROUP E

First-place Albania is not in action but has the most to gain from results in the group. Albania is the only team that can secure its qualification if host Poland and Moldova draw, and if Czech Republic fails to beat Faroe Islands at home. Albania leads the group with 13 points from six games. Poland has nine points, one more than the Czechs and Moldova.

GROUP I

Israel’s scheduled game against Kosovo was postponed, leaving group leader Switzerland versus fifth-place Belarus and second-place Romania facing bottom team Andorra. No team can advance Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer