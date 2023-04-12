Britain, Ireland confirm stadiums in joint bid for Euro 2028

Bayern's Benjamin Pavard, foreground, is challenged by Manchester City's Jack Grealish during the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LONDON (AP) — Britain and Ireland confirmed the 10 stadiums they would use to stage the European Championship in 2028, but their joint bid submitted Wednesday excluded Manchester United’s Old Trafford and Liverpool’s Anfield.

The proposal by the soccer associations of England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales included Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

UEFA confirmed bid dossiers had also been submitted by the Turkish Football Federation to host either Euro 2028 or 2032 and the Italian Football Federation for 2032.

The UEFA Executive Committee will vote in October to decide the hosts of both tournaments, the governing body said Wednesday.

Britain and Ireland said their bid would “take the tournament to new heights” and was a “a world-class stadia concept tailor-made for Euro 2028.”

“High-capacity, world-famous football grounds and state-of-the-art new venues will provide the platform for the biggest and most commercially successful UEFA Euro ever — making us a low risk, high reward host,” it said in a statement.

The other stadiums in the bid are Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, Everton’s new waterfront stadium, Newcastle’s St James’ Park, Villa Park, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Aviva Stadium in Dublin and Casement Park in Belfast.

United said in a statement over the weekend that in discussions with the FA “it became clear that we were unable to provide the necessary certainty around availability of Old Trafford due to potential redevelopment of the stadium.”

