Hilary grows into hurricane
Drone over Moscow
Maui fires latest
Mortgage interest rates
Wander Franco investigation
World News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A tractor collects straw on a field in a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
1 of 11 | 

A tractor collects straw on a field in a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
People visit the Phrygian Valley in Afyonkarahisar, 250 km south-west of Ankara, to watch the Perseid meteor shower, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
2 of 11 | 

People visit the Phrygian Valley in Afyonkarahisar, 250 km south-west of Ankara, to watch the Perseid meteor shower, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Lava flows from the Mt Etna volcano as seen from Southeast Crater, in Nicolosi, Sicily, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)
3 of 11 | 

Lava flows from the Mt Etna volcano as seen from Southeast Crater, in Nicolosi, Sicily, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)
A Ukrainian soldier fires during night training in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
4 of 11 | 

A Ukrainian soldier fires during night training in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
A Ukrainian soldier sits inside a trench on the frontline in the outskirts of Kreminna, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
5 of 11 | 

A Ukrainian soldier sits inside a trench on the frontline in the outskirts of Kreminna, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Riders compete during the match between Russia and Kazakhstan at World Kok-Boru Cup, also called ulak tartysh, a traditional game in which players on horseback manoeuvre with a goat's carcass and score by putting it into the opponents' goal at the Cholpon-Ata hippodrome, 250 km (155 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
6 of 11 | 

Riders compete during the match between Russia and Kazakhstan at World Kok-Boru Cup, also called ulak tartysh, a traditional game in which players on horseback manoeuvre with a goat’s carcass and score by putting it into the opponents’ goal at the Cholpon-Ata hippodrome, 250 km (155 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
A street merchant waits for customers in Niamey, Niger, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
7 of 11 | 

A street merchant waits for customers in Niamey, Niger, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Soccer fans cheer ahead the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Reims at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
8 of 11 | 

Soccer fans cheer ahead the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Reims at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League soccer match between Marseille and Panathinaikos at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
9 of 11 | 

Marseille’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Champions League soccer match between Marseille and Panathinaikos at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Riders on the first bike leg compete on the Champs Elysee avenue of the women's triathlon test event for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
10 of 11 | 

Riders on the first bike leg compete on the Champs Elysee avenue of the women’s triathlon test event for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
A general view of Budapest's city centre, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Budapest hosts the World Athletics Championships from 19-27 August 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
11 of 11 | 

A general view of Budapest’s city centre, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Budapest hosts the World Athletics Championships from 19-27 August 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
By The Associated Press
 
Share

Aug. 10-17, 2023

People gathered at the Phrygian Valley in Turkey to watch the Perseid meteor shower.

Mount Etna erupted again in Sicily, spewing ash on Catania, eastern Sicily’s largest city and forcing the suspension of flights at its airport.

War continues in Ukraine, where soldiers live in their trenches on the front line near Kreminna.

Other news
Police officers stand guard at the scene of the wreckage of a drone at the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo)
The Dutch defense minister says the US has approved the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
FILE - A team member of Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, passes the Rhone Glacier covered by sheets near Goms, Switzerland, on June 16, 2023. A new scientific study suggests the world should start preparing to protect the ecosystems that emerge from under the disappearing ice as warming planet is inevitably causing glaciers to melt. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
As glaciers melt, a new study seeks protection of ecosystems that emerge in their place
FILE - In this file photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing Pascale Ferrier. Ferrier, 56, was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison in Washington Thursday in the mailing of a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House. (Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, via AP File)
Canadian woman sentenced to nearly 22 years for 2020 ricin letter sent to Trump in White House

In the world of sports, Marseille and Panathinaikos met in the third round of the qualifying phase of the UEFA Champions League.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP Photographer Jerome Delay.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com