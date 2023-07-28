AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Flames burn a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across parts of the country Tuesday following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Myroslava cries over the body of her husband Stepan Tymchyshak, a Ukrainian serviceman who was killed at the frontline near Kupiansk, during funeral ceremony in Opak, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Firefighters walk inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral, heavily damaged in a Russian missile attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
A church personnel salvages items while helping clean up inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral after it was heavily damaged in Russian missile attacks in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Two women watch a wildfire burning near houses in Alcabideche, outside Lisbon, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Hundreds of firefighters and over a dozen airplanes were fighting a wildfire that spread quickly fanned by strong winds. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
People work together to pull, according to the locals, the capsized boat ashore at the beach where several people were found dead in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, July 24, 2023. The bodies were discovered by the navy early in the morning and are believed to be migrants because of the type of boat they were in according to the authorities. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country’s deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
A steam train travels through the ‘Harz’ mountains destroyed by the bark beetle and drought near Schierke, Germany, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A voter prepares his ballot at a school used as polling station in Badalona, outskirts of Barcelona, Spain, Sunday July 23, 2023. Polling began Sunday in Spain in a general election that could make the country the latest European Union member to swing to the political right.(AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)
Socialist Workers’ Party leader and current Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez greets supporters outside the party’s headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Sunday July 23, 2023. Spain’s conservative Popular Party is set to narrowly win the country’s national election but without the majority needed to topple the coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A voter poses for a selfie with Onyx, right, a drag queen doing election work at a polling station for Spain’s general election, in Madrid, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Sunday’s election could make the country the latest European Union member to swing to the populist right, a shift that would represent a major upheaval after five years under a left-wing government. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Tourists and locals visit Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A thunderstorm approaches over a field of sunflowers in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The pack with Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, passes the Arc de Triomphe during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Olivio Ordonez from the French hip hop duo “Bigflo & Oli” (Bigflo et Oli) crowd surfs in an inflatable boat as they perform on the main stage during the 46th edition of the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, Friday, July 21, 2023. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
July 21-27, 2023
The Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral was heavily damaged in a missile attack, wildfires have been burning through southern Europe, Spain had an inconclusive result from its general election, mutinous soldiers claimed to have overthrown Niger’s president, and Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour De France cycling race.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by international photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.
