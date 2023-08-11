AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Children cool off in a fountain at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy), in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards along the Griboedov Channel during the annual costumed ‘Fontanka’ SUP-boards festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
A worshiper kisses a crucifix on rosary beads while Pope Francis presides over a via crucis (Way of the Cross) at the Eduardo VII Park with young people in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A flock of birds fly in front of the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Pilgrims attend a mass presided by the Pope Francis at the Parque Tejo in Lisbon celebrating the 37th World Youth Day on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. An estimated 1.5 million young people filled the parque on Saturday for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil, braving scorching heat to secure a spot for the evening prayer and to camp out overnight for his final farewell Mass on Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A woman fans herself at a bus stop in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Spain is experiencing several days of extreme summer heat with the national AEMET weather agency saying temperatures will continue to rise until Friday at least, with some areas of the southern Andalusia region hitting 44 C (111 F). (AP Photo/Paul White)
A worshipper shelters against the sun with an umbrella at the Our Lady of Fatima shrine, in Fatima, central Portugal, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A child runs on the beach alongside the River Thames in front of a view of the City, in London, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Children cool off in a fountain at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy), in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Children cool off in a fountain at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy), in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards along the Griboedov Channel during the annual costumed ‘Fontanka’ SUP-boards festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards along the Griboedov Channel during the annual costumed ‘Fontanka’ SUP-boards festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
A worshiper kisses a crucifix on rosary beads while Pope Francis presides over a via crucis (Way of the Cross) at the Eduardo VII Park with young people in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A worshiper kisses a crucifix on rosary beads while Pope Francis presides over a via crucis (Way of the Cross) at the Eduardo VII Park with young people in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A flock of birds fly in front of the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A flock of birds fly in front of the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Pilgrims attend a mass presided by the Pope Francis at the Parque Tejo in Lisbon celebrating the 37th World Youth Day on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. An estimated 1.5 million young people filled the parque on Saturday for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil, braving scorching heat to secure a spot for the evening prayer and to camp out overnight for his final farewell Mass on Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Pilgrims attend a mass presided by the Pope Francis at the Parque Tejo in Lisbon celebrating the 37th World Youth Day on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. An estimated 1.5 million young people filled the parque on Saturday for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil, braving scorching heat to secure a spot for the evening prayer and to camp out overnight for his final farewell Mass on Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A woman fans herself at a bus stop in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Spain is experiencing several days of extreme summer heat with the national AEMET weather agency saying temperatures will continue to rise until Friday at least, with some areas of the southern Andalusia region hitting 44 C (111 F). (AP Photo/Paul White)
A woman fans herself at a bus stop in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Spain is experiencing several days of extreme summer heat with the national AEMET weather agency saying temperatures will continue to rise until Friday at least, with some areas of the southern Andalusia region hitting 44 C (111 F). (AP Photo/Paul White)
A worshipper shelters against the sun with an umbrella at the Our Lady of Fatima shrine, in Fatima, central Portugal, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A worshipper shelters against the sun with an umbrella at the Our Lady of Fatima shrine, in Fatima, central Portugal, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A child runs on the beach alongside the River Thames in front of a view of the City, in London, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A child runs on the beach alongside the River Thames in front of a view of the City, in London, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Aug. 4-10, 2023
Children cool off in a fountain in Moscow in warm weather as people gather for the annual SUP board festival in St. Petersburg.
Catholics gather to see Pope Francis in Portugal for World Youth Day.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by Europe and Africa Global Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com