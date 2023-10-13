AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

6 of 14 |

A Romanian serviceman is reflected in a glass, left, as he stands inside the Holocaust memorial, backdropped by names of victims engraved in rusty metal plates, during the National Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the date when, in 1941, the deportations of Jews and Roma began in the country. About 280,000 Romanian Jews and 11,000 Romanian Roma, or Gypsies, were deported and killed during WWII when Romania was ruled by a pro-nazi regime. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)