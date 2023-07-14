FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million
FILE - A bottle of soda is photographed in Washington Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014. On Thursday, July 13, 2023, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization, deemed aspartame, the world’s most widely used artificial sweetener, to be “possibly carcinogenic” to humans. Separately, a U.N. expert group assessing the same evidence said their guidance regarding safe consumption of the sweetener remained unchanged. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Aspartame labeled as possible cancer cause
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Trump’s classified documents trial
This image released by NBC shows James Spader as Raymond Reddington in a scene from "The Blacklist." The 2-hour series finale airs July 13. (Fernando Marrero/NBC/ Sony Pictures Television via AP)
‘The Blacklist’ finale
A bottle of Sriracha chili sauce is shown in New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Huy Fong Sriracha, which used to go for under $5 or $10 a bottle, is now selling for shocking amounts in some listings posted to Amazon, eBay and Walmart. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Sriracha shortage
World News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, leave 10 Downing Street after a meeting in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
1 of 13 | 

U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, leave 10 Downing Street after a meeting in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lava emerges from a fissure of the Fagradalsfjall volcano near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Reykjavik, Iceland, Monday July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)
2 of 13 | 

Lava emerges from a fissure of the Fagradalsfjall volcano near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Reykjavik, Iceland, Monday July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina to win their women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
3 of 13 | 

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina to win their women’s singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Muslim man mourns next to the coffin of his relative, a victim of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, in Potocari, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023. The remains of 30 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II, arrived at the Memorial center in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
4 of 13 | 

A Muslim man mourns next to the coffin of his relative, a victim of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, in Potocari, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023. The remains of 30 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II, arrived at the Memorial center in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The pack passes a field with sunflowers during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180 kilometers (112 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Moulins, France, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
5 of 13 | 

The pack passes a field with sunflowers during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180 kilometers (112 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Moulins, France, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People run through the streets with fighting bulls and steers during the second day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
6 of 13 | 

People run through the streets with fighting bulls and steers during the second day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People spend time in a public pool in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, on a hot Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
7 of 13 | 

People spend time in a public pool in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, on a hot Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man jumps into the sea on a breakwater during a hot day in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
8 of 13 | 

A man jumps into the sea on a breakwater during a hot day in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, United States President Joe Biden, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana stand during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
9 of 13 | 

From left, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, United States President Joe Biden, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana stand during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters throwing rocks and police firing tear gas clash in the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo)
10 of 13 | 

Protesters throwing rocks and police firing tear gas clash in the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
11 of 13 | 

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to Russia’s Andrey Rublev in a men’s singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
US President Joe Biden reviews royal guards along with Britain's King Charles III during a welcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
12 of 13 | 

US President Joe Biden reviews royal guards along with Britain’s King Charles III during a welcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Ukrainian policeman of a special police unit falls as he fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Kreminna, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
13 of 13 | 

A Ukrainian policeman of a special police unit falls as he fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Kreminna, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

July 7-13, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden visited Europe, meeting with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before attending the NATO summit in Lithuania. A volcano erupted in Iceland and Europe experienced sweltering summer heat. People protested the rising cost of living in Kenya. In sports, the Tour de France finishes its second week.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

Other news
Iryna Farion, whose husband Oleksandr Alimov, a soldier, was killed in a battle with tRussian troops, paints a picture in an art studio in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 3, 2023. For some Ukrainian women, painting has become a form of therapy to help them cope with the loss of their partners who died in the war. In a sunlit art studio in Kyiv, they create artworks depicting their grief. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
For a group of Ukrainian women, painting is a form of therapy to help them cope with loss
For some Ukrainian women, painting has become a form of therapy to help them cope with the loss of their partners who died in the war.
French President Emmanuel Macron hugs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a working dinner, Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit and will attend Bastille Day parade with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
India’s Modi is guest of honor at Paris Bastille Day parade as Macron rebuffs human rights critics
France is staging a seduction campaign for visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, guest of honor at the annual Bastille Day parade Friday, as it looks to further strengthen cooperation on an array of topics ranging from climate to military sales and the strategic Indo-Pacific region.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, walks with European Council President Charles Michel, left, as he shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after an EU-Japan summit in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
EU, Japan celebrate close cooperation with end of EU food restrictions in wake of Fukushima disaster
The European Union and Japan have announced that the 27-nation bloc will lift the food import restrictions it had imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.
FILE - Gay rights activists hold a banner reading "Homophobia - the religion of bullies" during their action in protest at homophobia, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on July 14, 2013. Russian lawmakers have approved a toughened version of a bill that outlaws gender transitioning procedures, with added clauses that mandate annulling marriages in which one person has "changed gender" and barring transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents. (AP Photo/Evgeny Feldman, File)
Russian lawmakers move to further restrict transgender rights in new legislation
Russian lawmakers have approved a toughened version of a bill that outlaws gender transitioning procedures, with added clauses that annul marriages in which one person has “changed gender” and barring transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents.

The selection was curated by photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com