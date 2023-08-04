Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
World News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Sunflowers are pictured behind rain drops on a car window at a field in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Romanian Roma soprano Isabela Stanescu walks by honor guard soldiers to perform the Romani anthem Gelem, Gelem during a commemoration of the Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, outside the Holocaust memorial, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
The Motherland Monument is seen after workers removed a Soviet emblem from the shield of the monument in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa kisses the hand of Pope Francis after a welcome ceremony outside the Belem presidential palace in Lisbon, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta hold a Russian flag at the start of a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The march falls on the West African nation's independence day from its former colonial ruler, France, and as anti-French sentiment spikes, more than one week after mutinous soldiers ousted the country's democratically elected president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Winner of the Tour de France women's cycling race Netherland's Demi Vollering reacts after the eighth stage in Pau, southwestern France, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)
A boy stands on top of a destroyed Russian tank exhibited outside St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The moon rises in the sky behind the 5th century B.C. Parthenon temple at the ancient Acropolis hill, in Athens, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama, left, competes against China's Jie Xu during the men's Team Foil final at the Fencing World Championships in Milan, Italy, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Former politician George Becali sprinkles holy water, while leading during a small religious procession meant to perform a "cleansing", according to participants, of the route taken by the Bucharest Pride Parade which took place the day before in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 30, 2023. The pride parade was the largest to date in the Romanian capital with more than twenty thousand participants calling for legal rights for gay people, like civil partnership, marriage or the right to adopt a child. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
The supermoon rises behind a statue of an angel fixed atop the Alexander Column at the Palace Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
By The Associated Press
 
July 28-Aug. 3, 2023

War continues in Ukraine, during a week in which a Soviet emblem was removed from the shield of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv.

In Moscow, Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against a skyscraper located in the business district known as Moscow City, west of the Kremlin.

Hundreds of people rallied in support of Niger’s ruling junta in the capital on Thursday, denouncing France and others who have criticized a recent coup — as the country’s military leaders sought to exploit anti-Western sentiment to shore up their takeover.

Other news
Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at his offices in Harare, Monday, Aug 31, 2023.Chamisa accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of "violating the law" and "tearing apart" independent institutions to cling on to power.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwe’s opposition leader tells AP intimidation is forcing voters to choose ruling party or death
FILE - Polish border guards patrol the area of a newly built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022. Polish and Lithuanian leaders held an urgent meeting Thursday Aug. 3, 2023 in a strategically sensitive area where their NATO nations border Belarus and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, warning that they are bracing for provocations from Moscow and Minsk in the area. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
EU imposes sanctions on dozens in Belarus over protest crackdown and support for Russia
FILE - A military truck drives up the hill in Baranowo, Poland, Thursday, July 7, 2022. The Suwalki gap, which stretches about 100 kilometres along the Lithuanian-Polish border and lies sandwiched between Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, has long been regarded as a vulnerable point in Nato's defences, if a conflict breaks out with Russia. NATO allies located along the alliance’s eastern front are growing increasingly worried about the presence of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries in Belarus. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
Poland and Lithuania say they fear provocations from Russia and Belarus at NATO’s eastern flank

In the world of sports, Netherland’s Demi Vollering won the 2023 Tour de France Women’s Femmes.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

