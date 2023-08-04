AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

11 of 12 |

Former politician George Becali sprinkles holy water, while leading during a small religious procession meant to perform a “cleansing”, according to participants, of the route taken by the Bucharest Pride Parade which took place the day before in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 30, 2023. The pride parade was the largest to date in the Romanian capital with more than twenty thousand participants calling for legal rights for gay people, like civil partnership, marriage or the right to adopt a child. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)