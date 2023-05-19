AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Cevat Cinar on a stretcher casts his ballot at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Turkey is voting in pivotal parliamentary and presidential elections that are expected to be tightly contested and could be the biggest challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has faced in his two decades in power. (AP Photo)

Cevat Cinar on a stretcher casts his ballot at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Turkey is voting in pivotal parliamentary and presidential elections that are expected to be tightly contested and could be the biggest challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has faced in his two decades in power. (AP Photo)

May 12-18, 2023

From elections in Turkey and the Champions League seminfinals, to floods in Italy and protests in Senegal, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens, Greece.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com