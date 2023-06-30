Supreme Court rulings
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Police officers check documents of a man in central Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Police officers check documents of a man in central Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Ukrainian soldiers fire toward Russian position on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian soldiers fire toward Russian position on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

People look at a brig with scarlet sails floating on the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
People look at a brig with scarlet sails floating on the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Models wear creations for the Dior Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion collection presented in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Models wear creations for the Dior Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion collection presented in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver a speech at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 to the units of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya), the Russian Interior Ministry, the Russian Federal Security Service and the Russian Federal Guard Service, who ensured order and legality during the mutiny. (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver a speech at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 to the units of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya), the Russian Interior Ministry, the Russian Federal Security Service and the Russian Federal Guard Service, who ensured order and legality during the mutiny. (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits inside a military vehicle posing for a selfie photo with a local civilian on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo/Anton Sechin)
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits inside a military vehicle posing for a selfie photo with a local civilian on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin’s troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo/Anton Sechin)

A woman sunbathes on the grass at Potters Field near Tower Bridge in London, Sunday June 25, 2023 as temperatures are expected to hit as high as 32 celsius in the south of England. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)
A woman sunbathes on the grass at Potters Field near Tower Bridge in London, Sunday June 25, 2023 as temperatures are expected to hit as high as 32 celsius in the south of England. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

The sun rises over the Baltic Sea in Niendorf, northern Germany, early Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The sun rises over the Baltic Sea in Niendorf, northern Germany, early Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

An aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
An aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

A military medic helps a Ukrainian soldier to place back the prosthetic eye that fell out after the Russian tank shelling on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A military medic helps a Ukrainian soldier to place back the prosthetic eye that fell out after the Russian tank shelling on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

An officer, a recent military graduate, dances with a young woman in a park in Voronezh, Russia, Sunday, June 25, 2023. After a deal was reached Saturday, mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo/Arik Kilanyants)
An officer, a recent military graduate, dances with a young woman in a park in Voronezh, Russia, Sunday, June 25, 2023. After a deal was reached Saturday, mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo/Arik Kilanyants)

People dressed in traditional clothing dance during celebrations of Midsummer Day at the Open Air Museum in Tallinn, Estonia, Friday, June 23, 2023. Estonians celebrate Jaanipaev or Midsummer Day or St. John's Day on the night between June 23 and 24, a few days after the summer solstice. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
People dressed in traditional clothing dance during celebrations of Midsummer Day at the Open Air Museum in Tallinn, Estonia, Friday, June 23, 2023. Estonians celebrate Jaanipaev or Midsummer Day or St. John’s Day on the night between June 23 and 24, a few days after the summer solstice. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Ukraine's Danylo Sikan misses an opportunity to score during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship soccer match between Spain and Ukraine at the Giulesti stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Ukraine’s Danylo Sikan misses an opportunity to score during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship soccer match between Spain and Ukraine at the Giulesti stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Police forces clash with youths in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The death of 17-year-old Nahel by police during a traffic check Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre elicited nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 1,200 police were deployed overnight and 2,000 would be out in force Wednesday in the Paris region and around other big cities to "maintain order." (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Police forces clash with youths in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The death of 17-year-old Nahel by police during a traffic check Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre elicited nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 1,200 police were deployed overnight and 2,000 would be out in force Wednesday in the Paris region and around other big cities to “maintain order.” (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A one-day-old Icelandic foal stands next to its mother at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, in first sun light on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A one-day-old Icelandic foal stands next to its mother at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, in first sun light on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Two women visit Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque during the first day of Eid al-Adha in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Two women visit Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque during the first day of Eid al-Adha in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim’s faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A woman rides her bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A woman rides her bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Italy's Sandro Tonali gets a hug from Italy's coach Paolo Nicolato at the end of the Euro 2023 U21 Championship soccer match between Italy and Norway at the Cluj Arena stadium in Cluj, Romania, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Raed Krishan)
Italy’s Sandro Tonali gets a hug from Italy’s coach Paolo Nicolato at the end of the Euro 2023 U21 Championship soccer match between Italy and Norway at the Cluj Arena stadium in Cluj, Romania, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Raed Krishan)

By The Associated Press
 
June 23-29, 2023

The attempted uprising in Russia, clashes with police following the death of a teenager in Paris, and the ongoing war across Ukraine. In the world of sports, Ukraine played Spain in the U20 Euros soccer tournament.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by chief photographer Alexander Zemlianichenko in Moscow.

