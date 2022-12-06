Swedish court convicts man in killing, assassination bid

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court on Tuesday sentenced a 33-year-old Swedish man to be held in a psychiatric ward for killing a woman and for planning to assassinate a lawmaker at a political event last summer.

Theodor Engstrom was arrested on the spot during the July 6 knife attack and confessed to the killing. He had also planned to assassinate Center Party leader Annie Loof on the same day. She was not harmed.

Authorities initially classified the knife attack as an act of terrorism. But Gotland District Court judge Per Sundberg ruled that it should only be assessed as murder because it could not have “harmed the country in the way that is required for it to be assessed as a terrorist crime.”

Engstrom told court that he had bought a one-way ticket to to the Baltic Sea island where the political event took place, with the intention of carrying out “a suicide bombing” to target “the people who failed him,” according to the verdict. By that, he “wanted to influence the Almedal week through his attack.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When he found out that Ing-Marie Wiselgren, a medical doctor and psychiatric coordinator for Sweden’s municipalities and regions was there as spokesperson for Sweden’s psychiatric services, he stabbed the 64-year-old woman to death.

According to the verdict, Engstrom had acquired two knives, two swords and a bow and arrow, and had compiled information about the activities of Loof during the Almedal week. He did not carry any explosives. The assassination plot against Loof was considered terror crime, the court ruled.

“It is personally a relief for me,” Loof wrote on Facebook. “It shows that the district court sees the threats to democracy and to politicians as very serious”.

The annual event is attended by leading politicians from different parties, lobbyists, pressure groups and interested members of the public. It takes place in and around Almedalen, a park in Visby, the main town of the Baltic Sea island of Gotland, and features debates that are more informal than the ones in parliament.