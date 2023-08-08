Stay inside as dangerous stormy weather lashes northern Europe, officials say. 2 people have died

Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger coup
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
FILE - A book published by Simon & Schuster is displayed on July 30, 2022, in Tigard, Ore. Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House. Paramount Global, the parent company of the storied book publisher said on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that the private equity giant will buy Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in cash .(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Simon & Schuster sold to private equity firm
A person inspects a down tree at Shady Grove Mobile Home Park in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Thousands of U.S. flights have been canceled or delayed as forecasts warn of destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (Sean Mcinnis/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
Strong storms hit eastern US
World News

Stay inside as dangerous stormy weather lashes northern Europe, officials say. 2 people have died

Røssholmvegen is closed to traffic after a stream overflowed, Reinsvoll on Toten, in the southeastern part of Norway, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Norwegian authorities warned Tuesday to prepare for “extremely heavy rainfall” in the area after Storm Hans caused injuries, ripped off roofs and upended summertime life in northern Europe. (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix via AP)
1 of 6 | 

Røssholmvegen is closed to traffic after a stream overflowed, Reinsvoll on Toten, in the southeastern part of Norway, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Norwegian authorities warned Tuesday to prepare for “extremely heavy rainfall” in the area after Storm Hans caused injuries, ripped off roofs and upended summertime life in northern Europe. (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Bøverbruvegen is closed to traffic after a stream overflowed, in Reinsvoll on Toten, in the southeastern part of Norway, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Norwegian authorities warned Tuesday to prepare for “extremely heavy rainfall” in the area after Storm Hans caused injuries, ripped off roofs and upended summertime life in northern Europe. (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix via AP)
2 of 6 | 

Bøverbruvegen is closed to traffic after a stream overflowed, in Reinsvoll on Toten, in the southeastern part of Norway, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Norwegian authorities warned Tuesday to prepare for “extremely heavy rainfall” in the area after Storm Hans caused injuries, ripped off roofs and upended summertime life in northern Europe. (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix via AP)
A view of a stream overflowing its banks, in Gran, Norway, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Norwegian authorities warned Tuesday to prepare for “extremely heavy rainfall” in the area after Storm Hans caused injuries, ripped off roofs and upended summertime life in northern Europe. (Stian Lysberg Solum /NTB Scanpix via AP)
3 of 6 | 

A view of a stream overflowing its banks, in Gran, Norway, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Norwegian authorities warned Tuesday to prepare for “extremely heavy rainfall” in the area after Storm Hans caused injuries, ripped off roofs and upended summertime life in northern Europe. (Stian Lysberg Solum /NTB Scanpix via AP)
Picnic cabins get flooded in the water of the North Sea in the strong winds in Loekken, Denmark, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
4 of 6 | 

Picnic cabins get flooded in the water of the North Sea in the strong winds in Loekken, Denmark, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Picnic cabins get flooded in the water of the North Sea in the strong winds in Loekken, Denmark, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
5 of 6 | 

Picnic cabins get flooded in the water of the North Sea in the strong winds in Loekken, Denmark, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Picnic cabins get flooded in the water of the North Sea in the strong winds in Loekken, Denmark, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
6 of 6 | 

Picnic cabins get flooded in the water of the North Sea in the strong winds in Loekken, Denmark, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
By JAN M. OLSEN
 
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian authorities warned Tuesday to prepare for “extremely heavy rainfall” after Storm Hans caused two deaths, ripped off roofs and upended summertime life in northern Europe.

Strong winds continued to batter the region along with rains, causing a lengthy list of disruptions in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Finland, Estonia and Latvia. Ferries were canceled, flights were delays, roads and streets were flooded, trees were uprooted, people were injured by falling branches and thousands remained without electricity Tuesday.

In Oslo, officials urged people to work from home. On its website, the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate warned of “extremely heavy rainfall” in the country’s south, adding “unnecessary traffic should be avoided.”

“This is a very serious situation that can lead to extensive consequences and damages. There will be extensive flooding, erosion damage and flood damages to buildings and infrastructure,” it said in English on its website.

Other news
FILE - Penguins walk on the shore of Bahia Almirantazgo in Antarctica on Jan. 27, 2015. A new study released Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, concludes that Antarctica is already being and will continue to be affected by more frequent and severe extreme weather events, a known byproduct of human-caused climate change. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
Even frozen Antarctica is being walloped by climate extremes, scientists find
Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree leave a scout camping site in Buan, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Buses began moving thousands of global Scouts from their campsite on South Korea's coast to inland venues Tuesday ahead of a tropical storm that is forecast to bring intense rains and strong winds to the peninsula within days. (Kim Myung-nyeon/Newsis via AP)
South Korea begins evacuating thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears
FILE - A homeless encampment is shaded by a tree in Sacramento, Calif., on Aug. 12, 2022. A federal judge in the U.S. District Court for Eastern California in early Aug. 2023, ordered Sacramento to temporarily stop clearing homeless encampments for 14 days due to excessive heat. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Federal judge says California’s capital city can’t clear homeless camps during extreme heat

In Finland, authorities urged people to rethink whether it “it is necessary to go out” to sea, Ville Hukka, a spokesperson for the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard District was quoted by the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper.

SMHI, the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute, on Tuesday issued a red warning for parts of central Sweden, signaling “very large amounts of rain causing extremely high flows in streams and ditches in several places.”

Floods and slides closed dozens of roads in southern Norway and neighboring Sweden and dozens of people have been evacuated.. There were scattered reports of helicopters being used to fly people out of affected areas.

Denmark’s Meteorological Institute, meanwhile, reported of waves of up to eight meters (26 feet) and beach houses were seen washed into the North Sea.

On Monday, a 50-year old woman was killed in Lithuania by falling trees near the Latvian border. In central Sweden, a train was partly derailed because the embankment under the rails had been washed away. Three were people were slightly injured.

Also Monday in Latvia, near the Belarus border, a second person died on Monday when a tree fell on him, Latvian television said, adding he died of his injuries. The man was not further identified.

In Estonia, nearly 10,000 people were without power Tuesday morning, according to the Baltic News Service, the region’s main news agency.

Norwegian authorities kept the extreme weather warning alert at its highest level in southern Norway due to heavy rain, mudslides and flash floods. They also sent out text messages in several foreign languages, including English, to holidaymakers warning of the foul weather.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre called it “a very serious situation,” said late Monday. “We see floods and destruction. There is reason to expect that this will last another day,” he said.

In the Swedish town Are, a ski resort, roads and streets were flooded. The Susaback river that runs through Are, some 533 kilometers (331 miles) from Stockholm, went over its banks and flooded much of downtown.