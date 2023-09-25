Free COVID Tests
Hollywood strikes
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Government shutdown
Yom Kippur
Business

Interest rates will stay high ‘as long as necessary,’ the European Central Bank’s leader says

President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde speaks at the press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Sept.14, 2023, after a meeting of the ECB's governing council. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde speaks at the press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Sept.14, 2023, after a meeting of the ECB’s governing council. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

By DAVID McHUGH
 
Share

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank said Monday that interest rates will stay high enough to restrict business activity for “as long as necessary” to beat back inflation because upward pressure on prices “remains strong” in the 20 countries that use the euro currency.

Christine Lagarde said “strong spending on holidays and travel” and increasing wages were slowing the decline in price levels even as the economy stays sluggish. Annual inflation in the eurozone eased only slightly from 5.2% in July to 5.3% in August.

“We remain determined to ensure that inflation returns to our 2% medium-term target in a timely manner,” Lagarde told the European Parliament’s committee on economic and monetary affairs. “Inflation continues to decline but is still expected to remain too high for too long.”

The ECB last week raised its benchmark deposit rate to an all-time high of 4% after a record pace of increases from minus 0.5% in July 2022.

Other news
President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde speaks at the press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Sept.14, 2023, after a meeting of the ECB's governing council. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Europe’s central bank hikes key interest rate to record high even as recession threat grows
President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde prepares for an interview after her speech at the Jackson Lake Lodge during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Moran, WY., on Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
ECB’s Lagarde says interest rates to stay high as long as needed to defeat inflation
FILE - Italian Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Italian bank stocks plunged Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 after the Cabinet approved a proposal to apply a temporary tax on some bank profits this year to help consumers and businesses cope with higher borrowing costs. Salvini announced the tax at a Monday evening press conference, saying it was a measure of “social equity” to make up for a series of interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)
Italy proposed a bank tax to help people with interest rate hikes. The move sent stocks plunging

Analysts think the ECB may be done raising rates given signs of increasing weakness in the European economy. Other central banks, including the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve, held off on rate increases last week as they draw closer to the end of their rapid hiking campaigns.

Inflation broke out as the global economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply chain backups, and then Russia invaded Ukraine, sending energy and food prices soaring.

Lagarde has said interest rates are now high enough to make a “substantial contribution” to reducing inflation if “maintained for a sufficiently long duration.” The bank sees inflation declining to an average of 2.1% in 2025 after hitting a record-high 10.6% in October.

Higher rates are central banks’ chief weapon against excessive inflation. They influence the cost of credit throughout the economy, making it more expensive to borrow for things like home purchases or building new business facilities. That reduces demand for goods and, in turn, inflation but also risks restraining economic growth.

The ECB’s higher rates have triggered a sharp slowdown in real estate deals and construction — which are highly sensitive to credit costs — and ended a yearslong rally in eurozone home prices.

Lagarde said the economy “broadly stagnated” in the first six months of this year and incoming data points to “further weakness” in the July-to-September quarter. She cited ECB forecasts that expect the economy to pick up as inflation declines, giving people more spending power.