Hunter Biden vs Rudy Giuliani
Government shutdown
Nagorno-Karabakh
David McCallum dies
Russia-Ukraine war
World News

European court rules Turkish teacher’s rights were violated by conviction based on phone app use

 
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled that the rights of a Turkish teacher convicted of what prosecutors called terrorism offences had been violated because the case was largely based on his use of a phone app.

The court said its ruling could apply to thousands of people convicted following an attempted coup in Turkey in 2016 after the prosecution presented use of the ByLock encrypted messaging app as evidence of a crime.

Ankara has blamed the coup on the followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey has listed Gulen’s movement as a terrorist organization known as FETO. Gulen denies any involvement in the failed putsch.

Yuksel Yalcinkaya was among tens of thousands arrested following the coup attempt in July 2016, in which 251 people were killed as pro-coup elements of the military fired at crowds and bombed state buildings. Around 35 people who allegedly participated in the plot also were killed.

Other news
This photo provided by the city of Wilson, N.C., shows a RiDE van parked on the city street in Wilson, N.C. The city of Wilson, North Carolina, ended its bus service in September 2020 to offer on-demand van trips anywhere in town for less than $3 a ride. Even during the pandemic, which sent public transit ridership plummeting, it surged 300% in Wilson. ( City of Wilson, N.C. via AP)
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out
A woman walks past the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has chastised China's premier for what he called unacceptable interference in British democracy after a newspaper reported that a researcher in Parliament was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of spying for Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
UK resists calls to label China a threat following claims a Beijing spy worked in Parliament
FILE - The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The location of Apple’s red “end” button is set to slightly move with upcoming iOS 17 updates to the phone app. As iPhone users know, the “end” button currently sits prominently away from other call options, in a center position towards the bottom of the screen. But with iOS 17, which officially launches this fall 2023, the red icon will move the right — and other features will move down to join it. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The end-call button on your iPhone could move soon. What to know about Apple’s iOS 17 change

Yalcinkaya, from Kayseri province in central Anatolia, was convicted of membership of a terrorist organization in March 2017 and sentenced to more than six years’ imprisonment.

The European court found the “decisive evidence” for his conviction was the alleged use of ByLock, which is said to have been used exclusively by Gulen supporters.

In its judgement, the court found the case had violated the European Convention on Human Rights, namely the right to a fair trial, the right to freedom of assembly and association and the right of no punishment without law.

In a statement, the court said that “such a uniform and global approach by the Turkish judiciary vis-a-vis the ByLock evidence departed from the requirements laid down in national law” and contravened the convention’s “safeguards against arbitrary prosecution, conviction and punishment.”

It added: “There are currently approximately 8,500 applications on the court’s docket involving similar complaints … and, given that the authorities had identified around 100,000 ByLock users, many more might potentially be lodged.”

The court also called on Turkey to address “systemic problems, notably with regard to the Turkish judiciary’s approach to Bylock evidence.”

Turkey was ordered to pay 15,000 euros ($15,880) in costs and expenses.