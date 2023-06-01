Kieffer, Forsström share lead on opening day of European Open

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Maximilian Kieffer delighted home fans at the European Open with a 4-under 69 for a share of the lead after the first round.

The 32-year-old Kieffer, bidding to be the first German winner on home soil for 15 years, carded five birdies and an eagle – offset by three bogeys – to share a one-stroke lead with Simon Forsström on Thursday.

“It’s been a great day. On the front nine I holed two very long putts and one chip in from off the green which really got the round going,” Kieffer said.

Forsström had five birdies and a bogey at Green Eagle Golf Courses. The Swedish player won his first tour victory at the Soudal Open in Belgium three weeks ago.

“I thought it was tricky with the wind, it’s very windy and gusty. So I’m very pleased with my performance,” Forsström said.

Denmark’s Marcus Helligkilde, Norway’s Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Joost Luiten of the Netherlands and 2017 champion Jordan Smith of England are tied for third at 3 under.

Three Germans were among seven golfers on 2 under. Jannik De Bruyn, Freddy Schott and Marcel Siem are also bidding to become the first home player to win in Germany since Martin Kaymer in 2008. De Bruyn had a hole-in-one on the second hole.

