BBC suspends presenter
Northern Lights
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”
$650 million Powerball
Sports

Hojgaard overturns 6-shot deficit to win in Denmark

 
Share

FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard overturned a six-shot deficit before beating Nacho Elvira in a playoff to become the first home winner of the Made in HimmerLand event on Sunday.

Elvira hit his second shot out of bounds on the sixth extra hole to effectively gift a fourth European tour title to Hojgaard, who had holed from nine feet for par on the previous hole to keep his hopes alive.

“I’m speechless,” Hojgaard told Sky Sports after a win which moves him within 100 points of an automatic qualifying place for the Ryder Cup. “To win a home event, it’s amazing.”

Other news
Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, hits from the 18th fairway during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Nasa Hataoka turns in a prime-time performance to lead US Women’s Open at Pebble
The U.S. Women’s Open went to prime time and so did Nasa Hataoka. The 24-year-old from Japan shot a 66 in the wind at Pebble Beach to take a one-shot lead over Allisen Corpuz.
Brendon Todd reacts after making his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Brendon Todd scrambles for closing par to take the lead in the John Deere Classic
Brendon Todd scrambled for par on the par-4 18th to take a one-stroke lead in the John Deere Classic, holing a 12-foot putt after drawing an awkward stance near a fairway bunker.
Michelle Wie West chips to the sixth green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
US Women’s Open at a glance
A brief look at Friday’s happenings in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. That includes Bailey Tardy in the lead and Jin Young Ko missing the cut.
Cameron Young watches his shot out of the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Cameron Young leads John Deere Classic by 2, seeking long-awaited first tour win
Cameron Young has a two-shot lead midway through the John Deere Classic. Young shot a 7-under 64 on Friday at TPC Deere Run and is at 13-under 129 through 36 holes.

The 22-year-old Hojgaard began the day six shots off the lead but surged through the field with a final-round 6-under 64, including a birdie on the daunting 18th, to set the target on 13 under par.

Elvira (70) was the overnight leader.

Scotland’s Richie Ramsay (69) finished third, a stroke behind Hojgaard and Elvira.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports