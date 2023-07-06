MacIntyre leads by 2 after opening round in Denmark
FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre led the Made in Himmerland by two shots after an opening 6-under 64 on Thursday.
MacIntyre made five birdies in seven holes on the back nine of the European tour event.
Ross Fisher had to endure tougher conditions in the morning of wind and rain and posted a 66. He was alone in second.
The Englishman birdied the 14th and 15th holes, dropped a shot at the 97-yard 16th but made an eight-foot putt at the next hole.
A three-way tie for third at 3 under included American Johannes Veerman, who went bogey-free, German Nick Bachem, a winner already this year, and Dutchman Daan Huizing, a top-10 finisher in Munich two weeks ago.
