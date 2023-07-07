This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Nacho Elvira’s birdie blitz gives him 1-shot lead in Denmark

 
FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Nacho Elvira moved ahead of first-round leader Robert MacIntyre by a stroke after carding an 8-under 62 in the Made in HimmerLand on Friday.

Elvira started his second round with a blizzard of birdies; five in a row from the third hole to be 6 under through seven holes. He bogeyed once, on the 11th, but immediately birdied the next with a five-foot putt.

“That was what I call a quick start,” Elvira said.

He was 9 under at the European tour event, after MacIntyre followed his opening 64 with a 68.

Ross Fisher was two shots off the pace thanks to a 67.

In fourth at 6 under were Marc Warren, the 2014 champion, and fellow Scot Richie Ramsay. They both shot 64s.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports