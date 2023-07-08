Elvira maintains 1-shot lead over MacIntyre heading toward last round in Denmark
FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Nacho Elvira double-bogeyed his last hole which reduced his lead to one shot over Robert MacIntyre before the last round of the Made in HimmerLand on Saturday.
Elvira was at 13 under after three rounds of the European tour event, one ahead of MacIntyre and two ahead of another Scot, Richie Ramsay.
Elvira put his tee shot at the 18th in the water.
“A bad swing and I can take a bad swing,” the Spaniard said. “It’s OK, it’s a good round of golf.”
He carded a 4-under 66 along with MacIntyre, who was runner-up here four years ago.
Ramsay’s 65 also included a dropped shot at the last hole.
