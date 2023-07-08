FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

Elvira maintains 1-shot lead over MacIntyre heading toward last round in Denmark

 
FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Nacho Elvira double-bogeyed his last hole which reduced his lead to one shot over Robert MacIntyre before the last round of the Made in HimmerLand on Saturday.

Elvira was at 13 under after three rounds of the European tour event, one ahead of MacIntyre and two ahead of another Scot, Richie Ramsay.

Elvira put his tee shot at the 18th in the water.

“A bad swing and I can take a bad swing,” the Spaniard said. “It’s OK, it’s a good round of golf.”

He carded a 4-under 66 along with MacIntyre, who was runner-up here four years ago.

Ramsay’s 65 also included a dropped shot at the last hole.

