FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump takes on DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug approved
A man watches waves caused by high tide hit his house on the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Record heat
World News

Sweden’s city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision pop music contest

FILE - A view of the Stortorget square in Malmo, Sweden, on March 18, 2020. The southern Swedish city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in a venue that earlier has housed the colorful, eclectic music competition, the Swedish organizers said Friday, July 7, 2023. The 68th edition will be held at the Malmo Arena - where the 2012 contest took place — and the live televised final has been set for May 11 while the semi-finals on May 7 and May 9. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP, File)

FILE - A view of the Stortorget square in Malmo, Sweden, on March 18, 2020. The southern Swedish city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in a venue that earlier has housed the colorful, eclectic music competition, the Swedish organizers said Friday, July 7, 2023. The 68th edition will be held at the Malmo Arena - where the 2012 contest took place — and the live televised final has been set for May 11 while the semi-finals on May 7 and May 9. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The southern Swedish city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the same venue that housed the colorful and eclectic music competition in 2012, the Swedish organizers said Friday.

The 68th edition will be held at the Malmo Arena, and the live televised final has been set for May 11, with semi-finals on May 7 and May 9.

Sweden’s third largest city — which also hosted the event in 1992 and 2012 — was picked in what organizers called called a “strong bid process” examining venues, accommodations for visitors, infrastructure and other factors.

Other news
A man rides a bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
AP PHOTOS: Record-breaking heat scorches communities around the world
Daily global temperatures reached an unofficial record high multiple times this week, according to at least one metric, and caused communities around the planet to take drastic measures to help people beat the heat.
This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad. (AP Photo)
Iraq opens an investigation into the kidnapping of a missing Israeli-Russian academic
An Iraqi government spokesman says Baghdad has opened an investigation into the case of a dual Israeli-Russian academic who has been missing in Iraq since last March.
A man rides a bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany, Austria issue warning to elderly and infirm as heatwave rolls in
The German government has warned the elderly, people with health conditions, pregnant women and parents with young children to seek out cool places amid forecasts for temperatures as high as 37 Celsius (99 Fahrenheit) over the weekend.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Senior officials from Sweden and Turkey arrived at NATO headquarters Thursday to examine Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's objections to the Nordic country joining the military alliance and to see what more, if anything, could be done to break the deadlock. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
NATO leaders set to offer Ukraine major support package but membership is off the table for now
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts will agree next week to help modernize Ukraine’s armed forces, create a new high-level forum for consultations, and reaffirm that it will join their alliance one day.

“Malmo was eventually chosen as it met all the criteria,” said executive producer Ebba Adielsson at Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT.

In May, Sweden won this year’s contest in Liverpool, England, with the power ballad “Tattoo” by Swedish singer Loreen, who also won the 2012 Eurovision. The host country usually is the winner of the previous year’s event, but 2022 runner-up Britain hosted this year on behalf of the winner, Ukraine.

Loreen was only the second person to take the pop crown twice. Ireland’s Johnny Logan was the first double winner, in the 1980s.

Loreen’s 2023 win was Sweden’s seventh victory, matching Ireland’s record. The Scandinavian country has won seven times and has staged the competition three times in Stockholm — in 1975, 2000 and 2016, twice in Malmo, and once in Goteborg in 1985.

Swedish supergroup ABBA shot to fame by winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with “Waterloo.″

Launched in 1956 to foster unity after World War II, Eurovision evolved over the years from a bland ballad-fest to a campy, feelgood extravaganza. It has grown from seven countries to as many as 40, including non-European nations such as Israel and far-away Australia.

Participating countries send acts who are selected through national competitions or by broadcasters. Six countries automatically qualify: last year’s winner and the “Big Five” who pay the most to the contest -- France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain.

Malmo sits 615 kilometers (about 380 miles) south of Stockholm and across from the Danish capital of Copenhagen with which it is linked by a tunnel and bridge.