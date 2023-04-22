Everton slips into EPL relegation zone after draw at Palace

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, on ground, tackles Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Everton, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday April 22, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Everton slipped into the English Premier League relegation zone after drawing at Crystal Palace 0-0 on Saturday.

Despite earning a point at Selhurst Park, Everton fell into the bottom three because Leicester City beat Wolverhampton 2-1.

It could have been worse for the Toffees after going down to 10 men in the 80th minute when defender Mason Holgate picked up his second yellow card for a questionable tackle.

Sean Dyche’s squad held on for the draw, which extended the team’s winless run to five games.

Eberechi Eze thought he gave Palace the lead in the 57th when he chipped the ball over goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but he was ruled offside.

Palace remained unbeaten since the return of manager Roy Hodgson, who oversaw three straight wins entering the match.

The south London club was without a win in 2023 when it hired the 75-year-old Hodgson last month as the replacement for the fired Patrick Vieira.

Everton, which hosts fourth-placed Newcastle on Thursday, was third from last in the standings — tied on points with Leicester but trailing on goal difference with six games remaining.

The draw kept Palace in 12th place.

