1 dead after home explosion, fire in Newfane

NEWFANE, Vt. (AP) — A man was found dead in a home explosion and fire in the southern Vermont town of Newfane early Friday morning, state police said.

Police and multiple fire departments responded at 1 a.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting the house explosion. The man’s body was found in the burned debris, state police said.

The deceased’s name has not been released. The home was a total loss, police said.

Police plan to release more information at a later date.