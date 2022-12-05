Official: 2 killed in explosion at Virginia welding business

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Two people were killed Monday when a storage tank exploded at a Virginia welding business, a fire official said.

Firefighters responded to Neptune Welding on Virginia Beach Boulevard just after 11 a.m., news outlets reported.

A fuel storage tank exploded, igniting the fire, Virginia Beach Fire Department Capt. James Ingledue said.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the fire and no other buildings had significant damage from the blaze, officials said. Investigators determined that the blaze was accidental.

Officials have not identified the two victims.