The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned writer, dies
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021
U.S. News

Man found guilty of teaching bomb making to person targeting authorities

By JASON DEAREN
 
Share

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a man charged with teaching someone how to make bombs meant to kill federal law enforcement officers.

Christopher Arthur, 39, faces a maximum 20 years in prison, according to federal prosecutors. He was also charged with illegal possession of weapons, including improvised explosives found on his farm in Mount Olive, North Carolina.

Arthur, an Army veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq, is the owner of Tackleberry Solutions, a company with the goal of “teaching war time tactics to the everyday citizen.”

Other news
Susie Gaffney poses for a photo along Coldwater Creek near where she used to live Friday, April 7, 2023, in Florissant, Mo. The creek was contaminated when nuclear waste from the Manhattan Project flowed into the waterway past homes, schools and businesses. St. Louis played an important role in the country’s effort to build the first nuclear weapon. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
How America’s push for the atomic bomb spawned enduring radioactive waste problems in St. Louis
Newly public documents are showing how America’s push for the atomic bomb helped saddle St. Louis with an enduring radioactive waste problem. St.
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
The US will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery of the controversial weapon
President Joe Biden has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for the war against Russia, even though the United Nations urges the warring countries to avoid using them.
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources
The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of a new military aid package worth up to $800 million for the war effort against Russia.
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court turns away veterans who seek disability benefits over 1966 hydrogen bomb accident
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal on behalf of some U.S. veterans who want disability benefits because they were exposed to radiation while responding to a Cold War-era hydrogen bomb accident in Spain.

Arthur was arrested in January 2022 after he provided instructions on how to construct bombs to a confidential human source, referred to as “Buckshot” by federal prosecutors.

Buckshot initially contacted Arthur in May 2021 for help, claiming that agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had confiscated some of his weapons. He told Arthur he wanted help preparing for the agents’ expected return to his house.

Prosecutors played snippets of recordings made by Buckshot in which Arthur instructs him on a home defense strategy he called the “spider web,” which included putting improvised explosives around the home to maim or kill.

“I’m going to show you something called the spider web,” Arthur is heard saying in the recordings, which were played in court. “It’s a freaking death box.”

Arthur’s attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Ed Gray, urged the jury to consider the context under which Arthur was giving this information to Buckshot. He said Arthur believed a war was coming and that the collapse of the federal government was imminent.

Gray said that all of Arthur’s wartime tactics and bomb-making manuals and videos were merely meant to empower individuals to better defend themselves and their homes.

“What you have is someone dealing with fear,” Gray said. “He’s talking about preparing for the future war … he’s not talking about today.”

Indeed, Arthur took the stand in his own defense to try and convince the jury that he had no issue with the current government. But in his videos he commonly referred to the tyrannical government, spoke openly of law enforcement and government as enemies and that things had only worsened with recent events.

After the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “it was not uncommon in our area for FBI agents to show up asking about Jan. 6. I know one or two people who were questioned,” Arthur said. Still, Arthur claimed to have no beef with the federal government.

But the jury didn’t buy it, and took only about an hour to deliberate.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Kocher argued that Arthur knew exactly what he was doing, and that by teaching someone to make bombs to “defend” his home against federal agents’, all law enforcement are put in danger.

Kocher played videos where Arthur instructed citizens to create militias, and railed against a tyrannical government. Kocher argued the warnings were not meant for some future apocalypse, but were against the current federal government. Arthur urged his viewers and trainees to make an individual decision as to whether they were under such threats, and to take up arms in defense.

“His words,” Kocher said. “The individual gets to decide who the innocent are … including the federal government and local law enforcement.”

Arthur had been on the FBI’s radar since at least May 2020 when police found multiple tactical instruction manuals by Arthur in the home of a man who had just been killed in a shootout with officers in New York, federal authorities said. Court documents identified the man killed as Joshua Blessed, a truck driver from Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The FBI found three bombs in Blessed’s vehicle in Virginia and more at his home. Blessed’s cell phone records indicated that he trained with Arthur at his North Carolina home in March 2020. Text messages printed out in court documents showed that Blessed and Arthur considered themselves friends, “even brothers,” Arthur texted.