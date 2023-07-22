As he leaves Phoenix’s blistering sun, AP’s climate news director reflects on desert life

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Climate

As he leaves Phoenix’s blistering sun, AP’s climate news director reflects on desert life

FILE - People watch the sunset from a peak at Papago Park, Feb. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
1 of 10 | 

FILE - People watch the sunset from a peak at Papago Park, Feb. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
2 of 10 | 

FILE - A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A woman waits for her companion near a cactus as they leave a spring training baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants, March 10, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
3 of 10 | 

FILE - A woman waits for her companion near a cactus as they leave a spring training baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants, March 10, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Hikers photograph the sun rising over Phoenix atop South Mountain, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
4 of 10 | 

FILE - Hikers photograph the sun rising over Phoenix atop South Mountain, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Boys are silhouetted against the sky at sunset as they run along a ridge at Papago Park, April 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
5 of 10 | 

FILE - Boys are silhouetted against the sky at sunset as they run along a ridge at Papago Park, April 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - People, who are homeless watch a movie, hydrate and rest inside the Justa Center, a day cooling center for homeless people 55 years and older, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
6 of 10 | 

FILE - People, who are homeless watch a movie, hydrate and rest inside the Justa Center, a day cooling center for homeless people 55 years and older, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A hiker pauses during her hike early, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
7 of 10 | 

FILE - A hiker pauses during her hike early, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A man walks along a sidewalk under the misters, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
8 of 10 | 

FILE - A man walks along a sidewalk under the misters, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Paddle boarders float down the Salt River, July 12, 2023, in Mesa Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
9 of 10 | 

FILE - Paddle boarders float down the Salt River, July 12, 2023, in Mesa Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A hiker pauses at the Hole-in-the-Rock in Papago Park at sunrise July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
10 of 10 | 

FILE - A hiker pauses at the Hole-in-the-Rock in Papago Park at sunrise July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By PETER PRENGAMAN
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — I blink, and the edges of my eyelids feel like they are being singed. My cheeks burn as if they are being pressed with a hot iron ready to tackle a pile of wrinkled shirts. It is 4 p.m. I look at my 12-year-old son, whose face is flushed. He lets out a groan and puts his hand on his forehead to shield his eyes from the blistering sun.

It is 117 degrees Fahrenheit (47 degrees Celsius).

My family knows being in temperatures like this is dangerous. We’ve lived here for four years. This time, though, we are outside for only a few minutes to conduct an important experiment: How long will it take to cook a quesadilla on the sidewalk?

Other news
FILE - Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Homes become ‘air fryers’ in Phoenix heat, people ration AC due to cost
Temperatures have peaked at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) the entire month of July in Phoenix and extreme heat stretches across the American South.
A person tries to cool off in the shade as temperatures are expected to hit 116-degrees Fahrenheit, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Phoenix. The extreme heat scorching Phoenix set a record Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day temperatures hit at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Heat-associated deaths in metro Phoenix rise during extreme weather, but lag behind last year’s
Confirmations of heat-related deaths continue to rise in metro Phoenix amid a punishing hot spell with 110-degree plus weather now persisting for a record consecutive 20 days.
A firefighting helicopter flies through smoke as people look on in Mandra west of Athens, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. In Greece, where a second heatwave is expected to hit Thursday, three large wildfires burned outside Athens for a second day. Thousands of people evacuated from coastal areas south of the capital returned to their homes Tuesday when a fire finally receded after they spent the night on beaches, hotels and public facilities. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
Whether you live in Europe or are just visiting as a tourist, authorities have a recommendation: Stay inside. It’s too hot.
A hiker photographs the sun rising over the Valley atop South Mountain, Monday, July 17, 2023 Phoenix. Phoenix is set to break its own record for consecutive days of highs of at least 110 degrees. Around one-third of Americans are under some type of heat advisory, with the most blistering temperatures in the South and West, where even the regular simmer has turned up a notch. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Here’s how the desert city of Phoenix copes with summer heat
This summer’s punishing heat wave has baked much of the U.S. in sweat-soaked misery. The country’s preeminent desert city has long sweltered through such brutal heat.

Such is life these days in Phoenix, one of the hottest cities in the world. But for us, this summer is our last here; this weekend, I’m moving with my family to New York for my job as — wait for it — The Associated Press’ global climate and environment news director.

I’M LEAVING TOWN DURING A UNIQUE SUMMER FOR PHOENIX

Working with AP journalists around the globe on climate change stories, as I have for the past year since taking on this role, I recognize the irony. I’m leaving a city that is having a major climate change moment during a summer we may remember as an inflection point in both in the advancement of global warming and its devastating extreme weather impacts and the developed world’s consciousness of what is happening. Developing countries have long been hit particularly hard by climate change.

Earlier this week, Phoenix broke its own record for a major city with consecutive days over 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius). That isn’t just something for the record books, a quirky factoid for weather buffs. It’s significant because there is no end in sight to the heat — and all of July could see 110-degree temperatures or higher.

That would be uncharted territory even for a city accustomed to dealing with extreme heat. It also raises questions about the long-term viability of a metropolitan area that was America’s fastest growing between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census.

For decades, scientists have been warning that the continued burning of fossil fuels would lead to a warming of the planet and more frequent and more intense extreme weather events. We have seen this play out in weather-related disasters around the globe, and Phoenix is not immune. But when the already extreme becomes super extreme, it provides a window into what could be a scary future.

A ‘DESERT RAT’ MOVES ON

“I’m a desert rat,” I’ve heard friends say, and four years in I know what they mean.

The throngs that have moved here haven’t just come for the jobs, though booms in tech, higher education and other industries have brought many. Nor are they just here for cheaper housing compared to other major Western U.S. cities (it doesn’t exist anymore; Phoenix has gotten very expensive).

Many people have a deep desire to be here, which may sound strange to many Americans who know only of the city’s infamous extreme summer heat. The Arizona desert, filled with giant saguaro cactuses, looming palm trees and menacing terrain, with the powerful sun always beaming above, has a beauty that evokes feelings of freedom and possibility.

Eight months a year, Phoenix weather is nothing short of amazing. Sunny, temperatures ranging from 60 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit (16 to 29 degrees Celsius) and clear skies. Just about every day. The city and surrounding cities like Mesa, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe, Chandler — all part of the larger metropolitan area locally referred to as “Valley of the Sun” — are easy to navigate because the land is flat. All has been designed in such a way that if feels like one big giant grid.

Then the summer comes, and daily life must change drastically. Biking, hiking, camping and numerous other outdoor activities common during eight months, all but come to a halt. Construction workers do shifts that begin in the middle of the night and finish by the early morning. Kids go to trampoline parks, gyms and inside camps.

People with pools at home take dips early in the morning and at night, as during the day the sun can make the water feel like a jacuzzi. Residents with means take their vacations out of state during the summer, or make weekend trips to Flagstaff, a two-hour drive north where temperatures are about 25 degrees cooler than Phoenix because of the high elevation.

SOME PARTING THOUGHTS BEFORE DEPARTURE

While most people figure out ways to cope, some are left behind. Homeless people, a population that has been growing, are particularly exposed. Shelters and cooling centers, which are essentially public buildings like libraries kept open for long hours, are all part of attempts to get them off the streets. With good reason: most heat-related deaths in Phoenix are not from people in their homes, but rather people outside.

But for most residents, while the summers are brutal, we get into a flow because the weather has a rhythm.

For several days at a time, the temperatures will top 110 degrees, sometimes into the high teens or get to 120 (49 degrees Celsius). But then, from one day to the next, the daily high temperatures will drop to the low 100s or even high 90s (32 to 38 degrees Celsius), which, after days of more intense heat, feels kind of breezy.

The drops happen from cooler winds coming in, or intense bursts of rain, called monsoons. We all go outside, particularly in the mornings and late evenings, when temperatures drop enough to be outside and not feel like your body is trapped in an oven.

After a few days of partial relief, the intense heat comes back. And we all go back inside and wait it out. We repeat the cycle while looking forward to the fall. That pattern of intense heat and temporary drops held even during 2020, also a record-breaking summer with 53 total days over 110.

What worries me about this heat wave is that it’s not breaking. This could be a harbinger of future heat waves, in both Phoenix and around the world. As of Saturday, it’s 23 straight days of temperatures over 110 degrees; forecasts show the extreme heat could continue at least another 10 days. So far, city officials and most Phoenix residents, seem to be managing. But even if the city gets by largely unscathed, this period may well be viewed as the beginning of major changes — ones that are not for the better.

And for those of you who have stayed with me this long, let’s not forget about the strange case of the sun-baked quesadilla. Did it cook? The answer: In 15 minutes, the cheese had melted into clumps, and the flour tortilla was hardened.

“Gross,” said the 12-year-old. “I’ll take a bite,” I responded.

Turns out he was right. We got rid of the quesadilla. Then, standing there in the Phoenix sun, we did the only sensible thing possible given everything around us: We went back inside and resumed packing, with our goodbye to this strangely baked city just ahead of us.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Follow Peter Prengaman on Twitter at http://twitter.com/peterprengaman