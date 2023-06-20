June 20, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.89
|—
|.17
|Altria
|43.66
|—
|.41
|AmerenCp
|83.31
|—
|.77
|AmExpress
|169.45
|—2.76
|ArchDanM
|74.59
|—
|.89
|AutoZone
|2454.94—38.90
|BPPLC
|34.79
|—
|.56
|Boeing
|213.05
|—6.94
|BristMySq
|66.32
|+.16
|Brunswick
|85.35
|—
|.36
|CampbSoup
|46.22
|—
|.21
|Chevron
|152.82
|—4.44
|Citigroup
|47.59
|—
|.60
|CocaCola
|61.56
|—
|.12
|ConAgraBr
|34.50
|—
|.14
|ConocoPhil
|101.22
|—3.70
|Corning
|35.00
|—
|.85
|CurtissWright
|174.85
|—1.67
|DTEEnergy
|113.77
|—
|.35
|DeereCo
|405.47
|—2.16
|DillardsInc
|330.47
|—2.38
|Disney
|89.99
|—1.34
|DuPont
|68.60
|—
|.82
|EmersonElec
|86.65
|—
|.76
|Entergy
|100.99
|—1.02
|ExxonMobil
|102.67
|—2.46
|FMCCorp
|104.92
|—1.85
|FirstEnergy
|39.26
|+.19
|FootLocker
|26.65
|—
|.56
|FordMot
|14.09
|—
|.33
|GenDynam
|215.67
|—1.67
|GenlElec
|104.45
|—1.85
|GenMill
|80.84
|+.13
|HPInc
|30.22
|—
|.79
|Halliburton
|31.46
|—1.13
|Hershey
|259.90
|—
|.82
|HomeDepot
|301.56
|+1.18
|IBM
|136.47
|—1.01
|IntlPaper
|31.43
|—
|.55
|JohnsonJn
|164.83
|+.60
|KrogerCo
|45.80
|—
|.37
|LindsayCorp
|127.55
|+.28
|LockheedM
|458.80
|—
|.37
|LowesCos
|215.28
|—1.80
|MarathonOil
|22.56
|—
|.94
|McDonalds
|293.72
|+.02
|NCRCorp
|24.73
|—
|.39
|Nucor
|149.55
|—1.86
|OGEEnergy
|36.63
|—
|.17
|OccidentPet
|57.03
|—1.12
|ONEOK
|59.35
|—1.60
|PG&ECorp
|17.02
|—
|.38
|Pfizer
|39.67
|—
|.40
|ProctGamb
|148.95
|—
|.60
|RaythnTech
|97.88
|+.14
|RexAmRescS
|33.86
|+.04
|RockwellAuto
|314.14
|—1.66
|Schlumbrg
|46.82
|—
|.96
|SnapOn
|272.92
|—
|.95
|Textron
|65.78
|—
|.86
|3MCo
|102.29
|—2.25
|Timken
|85.66
|+.65
|TraneTech
|185.94
|—1.12
|UnionPacif
|201.46
|—3.22
|USSteel
|23.33
|—
|.08
|VerizonComm
|36.04
|—
|.42
|ViadCorp
|24.35
|+.02
|WalMart
|154.32
|—1.21
|WellsFargo
|41.70
|—
|.48
|WilliamsCos
|30.34
|—
|.20
|Winnebago
|63.86
|—
|.56
|YumBrands
|136.69
|—1.89