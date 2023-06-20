AP NEWS
BC-KX-STOX- noon

June 20, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.89.17
Altria43.66.41
AmerenCp83.31.77
AmExpress169.45—2.76
ArchDanM74.59.89
AutoZone2454.94—38.90
BPPLC34.79.56
Boeing213.05—6.94
BristMySq66.32+.16
Brunswick85.35.36
CampbSoup46.22.21
Chevron152.82—4.44
Citigroup47.59.60
CocaCola61.56.12
ConAgraBr34.50.14
ConocoPhil101.22—3.70
Corning35.00.85
CurtissWright174.85—1.67
DTEEnergy113.77.35
DeereCo405.47—2.16
DillardsInc330.47—2.38
Disney89.99—1.34
DuPont68.60.82
EmersonElec86.65.76
Entergy100.99—1.02
ExxonMobil102.67—2.46
FMCCorp104.92—1.85
FirstEnergy39.26+.19
FootLocker26.65.56
FordMot14.09.33
GenDynam215.67—1.67
GenlElec104.45—1.85
GenMill80.84+.13
HPInc30.22.79
Halliburton31.46—1.13
Hershey259.90.82
HomeDepot301.56+1.18
IBM136.47—1.01
IntlPaper31.43.55
JohnsonJn164.83+.60
KrogerCo45.80.37
LindsayCorp127.55+.28
LockheedM458.80.37
LowesCos215.28—1.80
MarathonOil22.56.94
McDonalds293.72+.02
NCRCorp24.73.39
Nucor149.55—1.86
OGEEnergy36.63.17
OccidentPet57.03—1.12
ONEOK59.35—1.60
PG&amp;ECorp17.02.38
Pfizer39.67.40
ProctGamb148.95.60
RaythnTech97.88+.14
RexAmRescS33.86+.04
RockwellAuto314.14—1.66
Schlumbrg46.82.96
SnapOn272.92.95
Textron65.78.86
3MCo102.29—2.25
Timken85.66+.65
TraneTech185.94—1.12
UnionPacif201.46—3.22
USSteel23.33.08
VerizonComm36.04.42
ViadCorp24.35+.02
WalMart154.32—1.21
WellsFargo41.70.48
WilliamsCos30.34.20
Winnebago63.86.56
YumBrands136.69—1.89
