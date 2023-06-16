BC-150-actives-n

June 16, 2023 GMT
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .66
|35796
|21.65
|21.45
|21.52+.03
|AMCEnt
|84577
|4.83
|4.70
|4.76
|AMCEntpf
|97866
|1.81
|1.68
|1.77+.08
|AT&TInc 1.11
|148686
|16.13
|15.96
|16.05+.02
|AbbVie 5.92
|32779
|138.64
|136.49
|138.26+2.37
|Alibaba
|152214
|94.29
|91.52
|92.18—.02
|Altria 3.76f
|38760
|44.27
|43.92
|44.15—.01
|Ambev .05e
|75935
|3.15
|3.08
|3.12—.01
|Amcor .48
|50021
|10.36
|10.27
|10.29+.01
|AnteroRes 1
|36183
|22.20
|21.77
|21.100+.24
|ArkInnova .78e
|66297
|45.00
|44.15
|44.40—.14
|BPPLC 1.44f
|34499
|35.53
|35.25
|35.34—.04
|BcoBrad .04a
|68975
|3.54
|3.48
|3.52+.00
|BkofAm .88
|174795
|29.68
|29.26
|29.33—.05
|Barclay .15e
|53061
|7.95
|7.89
|7.95+.03
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|55455
|16.79
|16.49
|16.63+.14
|Boeing
|32371
|223.87
|218.98
|219.88+.47
|BostonSci
|38339
|54.69
|54.19
|54.47+.49
|BrMySq 2.28
|53895
|65.52
|64.61
|65.32+.65
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|55712
|69.59
|68.24
|68.49—1.01
|Carnival
|277778
|16.40
|15.73
|15.82—.30
|CarrGlb .74f
|32530
|47.41
|46.53
|46.73+.19
|CarvanaA
|212948
|28.52
|24.43
|25.03—1.35
|ChrgePt
|53220
|9.16
|8.65
|8.71—.34
|Chevron 6.04f
|48014
|159.24
|157.27
|157.66—.62
|Citigroup 2.04
|53339
|48.84
|48.17
|48.32—.25
|CocaCola 1.84f
|92878
|62.17
|61.48
|62.03+.80
|Coherent
|62405
|57.39
|53.51
|54.26+2.99
|Colerra .80f
|33566
|25.30
|25.01
|25.24+.16
|Corning 1.12f
|74980
|35.45
|34.54
|35.12+1.28
|DeltaAir
|50967
|43.14
|42.55
|43.01+.13
|DxSCBer
|70912
|27.40
|25.94
|27.15+.78
|DirSPBr
|121032
|14.36
|14.08
|14.26—.03
|DxSOXBr
|347613
|10.04
|9.48
|9.95+.15
|DxGlMBr
|42528
|6.80
|6.38
|6.63—.09
|DirSPXBr
|43045
|14.59
|14.49
|14.56
|DxBiotBll
|153133
|7.54
|6.98
|7.06—.28
|DxSOXBl
|344893
|26.79
|25.34
|25.59—.37
|Dir30TrBul
|108778
|7.89
|7.71
|7.80—.13
|DrxSCBull .41e
|85877
|36.49
|34.52
|34.85—1.04
|DrxSPBull
|52833
|90.70
|88.99
|89.57+.17
|Disney
|82674
|92.97
|91.33
|91.49—1.45
|Eneti
|33780
|13.46
|12.04
|12.52+.80
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|89070
|106.77
|105.16
|105.45—.44
|FordM .60a
|257323
|14.61
|14.32
|14.39—.07
|FrptMcM .30
|61662
|40.15
|39.58
|39.86—.23
|fuboTV
|57087
|2.27
|2.08
|2.09—.12
|GSKplcrs
|34772
|35.48
|34.72
|34.93—.34
|GenElec .32
|49083
|108.90
|105.94
|106.47+1.06
|GenMotors .36
|52949
|38.25
|37.65
|37.82—.21
|GinkgoBi
|75333
|1.98
|1.88
|1.92—.03
|Hallibrtn .64
|32196
|32.91
|32.32
|32.44—.27
|HeclaM .01e
|33640
|5.32
|5.16
|5.23—.01
|HPEnt .48
|63674
|17.59
|17.28
|17.57+.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|94457
|32.64
|32.10
|32.34—.32
|iShSilver
|70892
|22.13
|21.92
|22.05+.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|173275
|29.25
|28.79
|28.87—.22
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|35306
|445.48
|442.63
|443.58+.37
|iShEMkts .59e
|154442
|41.09
|40.77
|40.83—.19
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|62668
|107.79
|107.30
|107.55—.34
|iShCorUSTr .33
|35747
|22.99
|22.90
|22.94—.08
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|87053
|102.83
|102.03
|102.42—.58
|iSEafe 1.66e
|87079
|73.91
|73.50
|73.57+.02
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|124929
|75.11
|74.91
|75.00—.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|216660
|187.08
|185.09
|185.66—1.78
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|32811
|68.96
|68.60
|68.66+.05
|IronNet
|187366
|.33
|.14
|.30+.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|42986
|50.97
|50.60
|50.67—.21
|ItauUnH
|87347
|5.93
|5.79
|5.91+.01
|JPMorgCh 4
|54944
|143.74
|142.50
|143.64+.55
|JohnJn 5.19f
|47220
|164.86
|163.87
|164.69+.96
|Keycorp .82f
|62070
|10.20
|9.81
|9.92—.17
|KindMorg 1.11f
|52827
|17.08
|16.94
|16.98—.03
|Kinrossg .12
|34225
|4.99
|4.84
|4.87—.01
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|113799
|30.17
|29.21
|29.41—.41
|Kroger 1.04
|36600
|46.34
|45.50
|46.22+.28
|LloydBkg .14e
|59088
|2.29
|2.27
|2.28—.02
|LumenTch
|60613
|2.28
|2.19
|2.21—.04
|Macys .66f
|34037
|16.34
|15.86
|15.94—.05
|MarathnO .40f
|45978
|23.56
|23.25
|23.34+.05
|MedProp 1.16
|33869
|9.17
|9.03
|9.09—.03
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|32289
|89.72
|88.28
|89.51+1.26
|Merck 2.92
|45098
|110.46
|109.28
|109.60+.20
|NYCmtyB .68
|44849
|11.00
|10.69
|10.75—.20
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|49026
|43.75
|42.88
|43.50+.80
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|57209
|76.25
|74.72
|75.95+1.59
|NikeB
|1.36
|45530
|114.57
|113.06
|114.33+1.92
|NokiaCp .19e
|107630
|4.29
|4.24
|4.25+.01
|NorwCruis
|64961
|19.77
|18.96
|19.16—.39
|NuHldg
|67889
|7.58
|7.37
|7.49+.08
|OcciPet .72f
|42089
|58.80
|58.30
|58.45+.03
|Oracle 1.60
|78243
|127.40
|125.15
|125.88—.67
|PG&ECp
|65310
|17.55
|17.28
|17.55+.30
|Palantir
|520396
|16.91
|16.04
|16.16—.45
|PetrbrsA
|54328
|12.44
|12.11
|12.28—.04
|Petrobras 2.87e
|66700
|13.95
|13.65
|13.80+.01
|Pfizer 1.60f
|121901
|40.26
|39.85
|40.21+.46
|PrVixST
|32210
|5.71
|5.55
|5.55—.14
|PrUlSP500
|34506
|47.78
|46.88
|47.18+.10
|ProctGam 3.76
|40021
|149.99
|148.90
|149.74+1.29
|ProShtQQQ
|130280
|10.72
|10.61
|10.68+.01
|ProShSP
|94830
|14.11
|14.01
|14.08
|QuantmS
|35365
|8.04
|7.50
|7.54—.35
|RaythTch 2.36f
|38462
|99.01
|96.81
|97.34—.66
|RegionsFn .80
|33915
|18.48
|17.99
|18.07—.25
|Roblox
|54334
|42.60
|40.74
|41.88+1.25
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|38409
|345.73
|343.60
|344.09—.68
|SpdrGold
|33465
|182.21
|181.41
|181.70—.21
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|506476
|443.61
|440.34
|441.28—1.32
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|80081
|43.16
|42.71
|42.97—.70
|Salesforce
|39421
|213.54
|210.60
|211.76—.16
|SamsaraA
|36466
|29.37
|27.73
|28.86—.19
|Schwab 1f
|47097
|55.89
|54.27
|54.63—.89
|Shellplc 2e
|32810
|60.97
|60.47
|60.66—.03
|Shopifys
|68229
|67.36
|65.20
|65.50—.60
|Skillz
|37270
|.71
|.65
|.66—.02
|SnapIncA
|103733
|10.84
|10.42
|10.51—.16
|SwstnEngy
|71160
|5.55
|5.45
|5.51+.02
|Square
|42139
|67.79
|65.70
|66.32+.13
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|40509
|133.25
|132.26
|132.51+.29
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|45405
|75.05
|74.69
|74.93+.35
|SPEngy 2.04e
|58251
|81.51
|80.63
|80.87—.12
|SPDRFncl .46e
|146360
|33.83
|33.58
|33.67+.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|59504
|106.60
|105.29
|105.54—.08
|SPTech .78e
|36714
|176.30
|173.96
|174.50—.13
|SPUtil 1.55e
|54080
|67.82
|67.05
|67.70+.76
|StemInc
|40328
|6.46
|5.87
|5.95—.36
|TALEduc
|48338
|6.78
|6.37
|6.53—.01
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|49704
|105.75
|104.35
|104.92—.27
|Target 4.40f
|38747
|138.06
|134.13
|134.78—3.06
|TelefEsp 1.20e
|45220
|4.00
|3.87
|3.90—.10
|TevaPhrm
|46251
|7.62
|7.52
|7.59+.01
|Transocn
|36658
|6.28
|6.13
|6.15—.07
|TruistFn 2.08
|65761
|32.36
|31.34
|31.58—.64
|UberTch
|102083
|43.67
|42.53
|43.25—.11
|UiPath
|53699
|18.63
|18.10
|18.20—.55
|USBancrp 1.92
|74149
|33.58
|33.00
|33.44+.15
|USNGas
|100406
|7.20
|6.93
|7.17+.15
|UntySftw
|206736
|45.07
|41.89
|42.75+1.08
|ValeSA 3.08e
|79320
|14.55
|14.28
|14.49+.02
|VanEGold .06e
|93334
|31.74
|30.90
|31.24+.24
|VangEmg 1.10e
|54904
|42.15
|41.86
|41.92—.18
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|69390
|47.55
|47.26
|47.30—.03
|VerizonCm 2.61
|81176
|36.69
|36.26
|36.41—.03
|VirgnGal
|1015520
|5.97
|4.61
|4.64+.58
|Visa 1.80
|44524
|229.75
|226.08
|229.17+3.00
|WalMart 2.28
|34877
|158.15
|156.08
|156.33—1.40
|WeWork
|196244
|.26
|.22
|.25+.03
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|70642
|42.74
|42.06
|42.27—.09
|Xpeng
|101514
|11.87
|11.37
|11.45—.14
