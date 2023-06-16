BC-150-actives-n

AP NEWS
June 16, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .663579621.6521.4521.52+.03
AMCEnt845774.834.704.76
AMCEntpf978661.811.681.77+.08
AT&amp;TInc 1.1114868616.1315.9616.05+.02
AbbVie 5.9232779138.64136.49138.26+2.37
Alibaba15221494.2991.5292.18—.02
Altria 3.76f3876044.2743.9244.15—.01
Ambev .05e759353.153.083.12—.01
Amcor .485002110.3610.2710.29+.01
AnteroRes 13618322.2021.7721.100+.24
ArkInnova .78e6629745.0044.1544.40—.14
BPPLC 1.44f3449935.5335.2535.34—.04
BcoBrad .04a689753.543.483.52+.00
BkofAm .8817479529.6829.2629.33—.05
Barclay .15e530617.957.897.95+.03
BarrickGld 2.82e
5545516.7916.4916.63+.14
Boeing32371223.87218.98219.88+.47
BostonSci3833954.6954.1954.47+.49
BrMySq 2.285389565.5264.6165.32+.65
CVSHealth 2.42f
5571269.5968.2468.49—1.01
Carnival27777816.4015.7315.82—.30
CarrGlb .74f3253047.4146.5346.73+.19
CarvanaA21294828.5224.4325.03—1.35
ChrgePt532209.168.658.71—.34
Chevron 6.04f
48014159.24157.27157.66—.62
Citigroup 2.045333948.8448.1748.32—.25
CocaCola 1.84f9287862.1761.4862.03+.80
Coherent6240557.3953.5154.26+2.99
Colerra .80f3356625.3025.0125.24+.16
Corning 1.12f7498035.4534.5435.12+1.28
DeltaAir5096743.1442.5543.01+.13
DxSCBer7091227.4025.9427.15+.78
DirSPBr12103214.3614.0814.26—.03
DxSOXBr34761310.049.489.95+.15
DxGlMBr425286.806.386.63—.09
DirSPXBr4304514.5914.4914.56
DxBiotBll1531337.546.987.06—.28
DxSOXBl34489326.7925.3425.59—.37
Dir30TrBul1087787.897.717.80—.13
DrxSCBull .41e
8587736.4934.5234.85—1.04
DrxSPBull5283390.7088.9989.57+.17
Disney8267492.9791.3391.49—1.45
Eneti3378013.4612.0412.52+.80
ExxonMbl 3.64
89070106.77105.16105.45—.44
FordM .60a25732314.6114.3214.39—.07
FrptMcM .306166240.1539.5839.86—.23
fuboTV570872.272.082.09—.12
GSKplcrs3477235.4834.7234.93—.34
GenElec .32
49083108.90105.94106.47+1.06
GenMotors .365294938.2537.6537.82—.21
GinkgoBi753331.981.881.92—.03
Hallibrtn .643219632.9132.3232.44—.27
HeclaM .01e336405.325.165.23—.01
HPEnt .486367417.5917.2817.57+.12
iShBrazil .67e9445732.6432.1032.34—.32
iShSilver7089222.1321.9222.05+.11
iShChinaLC .87e
17327529.2528.7928.87—.22
iSCorSP500 4.38e
35306445.48442.63443.58+.37
iShEMkts .59e15444241.0940.7740.83—.19
iShiBoxIG 3.87
62668107.79107.30107.55—.34
iShCorUSTr .333574722.9922.9022.94—.08
iSh20yrT 3.05
87053102.83102.03102.42—.58
iSEafe 1.66e8707973.9173.5073.57+.02
iShiBxHYB 5.09
12492975.1174.9175.00—.12
iShR2K 1.77e
216660187.08185.09185.66—1.78
iShCorEafe 1.56e
3281168.9668.6068.66+.05
IronNet187366.33.14.30+.16
iShCorEM .95e4298650.9750.6050.67—.21
ItauUnH873475.935.795.91+.01
JPMorgCh 454944143.74142.50143.64+.55
JohnJn 5.19f47220164.86163.87164.69+.96
Keycorp .82f6207010.209.819.92—.17
KindMorg 1.11f5282717.0816.9416.98—.03
Kinrossg .12342254.994.844.87—.01
KrSChIn 2.58e
11379930.1729.2129.41—.41
Kroger 1.043660046.3445.5046.22+.28
LloydBkg .14e590882.292.272.28—.02
LumenTch606132.282.192.21—.04
Macys .66f3403716.3415.8615.94—.05
MarathnO .40f4597823.5623.2523.34+.05
MedProp 1.16338699.179.039.09—.03
Medtrnic 2.72f3228989.7288.2889.51+1.26
Merck 2.9245098110.46109.28109.60+.20
NYCmtyB .684484911.0010.6910.75—.20
NewmntCp 1.60m
4902643.7542.8843.50+.80
NextEraEn 1.87f
5720976.2574.7275.95+1.59
NikeB 1.3645530114.57113.06114.33+1.92
NokiaCp .19e1076304.294.244.25+.01
NorwCruis6496119.7718.9619.16—.39
NuHldg678897.587.377.49+.08
OcciPet .72f4208958.8058.3058.45+.03
Oracle 1.6078243127.40125.15125.88—.67
PG&amp;ECp6531017.5517.2817.55+.30
Palantir52039616.9116.0416.16—.45
PetrbrsA5432812.4412.1112.28—.04
Petrobras 2.87e6670013.9513.6513.80+.01
Pfizer 1.60f12190140.2639.8540.21+.46
PrVixST322105.715.555.55—.14
PrUlSP5003450647.7846.8847.18+.10
ProctGam 3.76
40021149.99148.90149.74+1.29
ProShtQQQ13028010.7210.6110.68+.01
ProShSP9483014.1114.0114.08
QuantmS353658.047.507.54—.35
RaythTch 2.36f3846299.0196.8197.34—.66
RegionsFn .803391518.4817.9918.07—.25
Roblox5433442.6040.7441.88+1.25
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
38409345.73343.60344.09—.68
SpdrGold33465182.21181.41181.70—.21
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
506476443.61440.34441.28—1.32
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
8008143.1642.7142.97—.70
Salesforce39421213.54210.60211.76—.16
SamsaraA3646629.3727.7328.86—.19
Schwab 1f4709755.8954.2754.63—.89
Shellplc 2e3281060.9760.4760.66—.03
Shopifys6822967.3665.2065.50—.60
Skillz37270.71.65.66—.02
SnapIncA10373310.8410.4210.51—.16
SwstnEngy711605.555.455.51+.02
Square4213967.7965.7066.32+.13
SPHlthC 1.01e
40509133.25132.26132.51+.29
SPCnSt 1.28e4540575.0574.6974.93+.35
SPEngy 2.04e5825181.5180.6380.87—.12
SPDRFncl .46e
14636033.8333.5833.67+.02
SPInds 1.12e59504106.60105.29105.54—.08
SPTech .78e36714176.30173.96174.50—.13
SPUtil 1.55e5408067.8267.0567.70+.76
StemInc403286.465.875.95—.36
TALEduc483386.786.376.53—.01
TaiwSemi 1.56e
49704105.75104.35104.92—.27
Target 4.40f38747138.06134.13134.78—3.06
TelefEsp 1.20e452204.003.873.90—.10
TevaPhrm462517.627.527.59+.01
Transocn366586.286.136.15—.07
TruistFn 2.086576132.3631.3431.58—.64
UberTch10208343.6742.5343.25—.11
UiPath5369918.6318.1018.20—.55
USBancrp 1.927414933.5833.0033.44+.15
USNGas1004067.206.937.17+.15
UntySftw20673645.0741.8942.75+1.08
ValeSA 3.08e7932014.5514.2814.49+.02
VanEGold .06e9333431.7430.9031.24+.24
VangEmg 1.10e5490442.1541.8641.92—.18
VangFTSE 1.10e
6939047.5547.2647.30—.03
VerizonCm 2.618117636.6936.2636.41—.03
VirgnGal10155205.974.614.64+.58
Visa 1.8044524229.75226.08229.17+3.00
WalMart 2.28
34877158.15156.08156.33—1.40
WeWork196244.26.22.25+.03
WellsFargo 1.20f
7064242.7442.0642.27—.09
Xpeng10151411.8711.3711.45—.14
—————————
