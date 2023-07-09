BBC suspends presenter
Northern Lights
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”
Hunter Biden
Sports

Verstappen takes 6th F1 victory in a row at British GP as Norris wins battle with Hamilton for 2nd

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
1 of 7 | 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, leads during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
2 of 7 | 

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, leads during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Brad Pitt walks through the paddock before before the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Production of Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton's F1 movie has begun at Silverstone. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP)
3 of 7 | 

Actor Brad Pitt walks through the paddock before before the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Production of Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton’s F1 movie has begun at Silverstone. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car after a pit service during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP)
4 of 7 | 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car after a pit service during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain gets a pit service during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP)
5 of 7 | 

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain gets a pit service during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The car of Haas driver Kevin Magnussen of Denmark is towed during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
6 of 7 | 

The car of Haas driver Kevin Magnussen of Denmark is towed during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco gets a pit service during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP)
7 of 7 | 

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco gets a pit service during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
 
Share

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen recovered from a slow start to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday for his sixth Formula One win in a row as Lando Norris held off fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling battle for second.

Starting on pole position, Verstappen was overtaken off the line by McLaren’s Norris in what he later admitted was a “terrible” start but swept back into the lead on lap five and held on until the end. Red Bull has won all 10 races this year, 11 in a row including the final race of 2022, matching the record of McLaren with 11 consecutive wins in 1988.

Norris had been expected to drop back after qualifying a surprise second on the grid, but instead remained Verstappen’s closest challenger throughout the race. After a safety-car restart, he fought wheel-to-wheel with seven-time champion Hamilton who had what were in theory faster tires, but held on to second for his and McLaren’s best result since 2021. “It was an amazing fight,” Norris said.

Other news
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, talks to McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain after the qualifying session at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Verstappen takes pole at British GP for fifth straight F1 race as McLaren goes 2nd and 3rd
Max Verstappen has held off a surprise challenge from McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to take pole position at the British Grand Prix.
Actor Brad Pitt cheers fans leaving the paddock after after the second free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. Brad Pitt is joining the Formula One paddock for his new movie. He might stand as much chance as anyone else of beating Max Verstappen. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
F1 welcomes Brad Pitt but is wary of protesters at British Grand Prix
Brad Pitt is joining the Formula One paddock for his new movie. He might stand as much chance as anyone else of beating Max Verstappen.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on paddock day ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester, Britain, Thursday, July 6, 2022. (David Davies//PA via AP)
Brad Pitt in Silverstone pit lane as F1 gears up for Hollywood action
Formula One has expanded the grid for an 11th team at the British Grand Prix but the Brad Pitt-driven entry won’t be racing for the win.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stands around before the start of the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
President of FIA says he sees no reason to slow Red Bull in dominant Formula One season
Red Bull heads into this weekend’s British Grand Prix undefeated through nine races, with two-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen on a five-race winning streak.

Hamilton had started seventh and credited the crowd for powering him to a 14th career podium finish at his home race. “I didn’t do it, the crowd did,” he said. “I felt the energy, I felt the support. This is the reason we got back up there.”

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was a career-best fourth ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell as McLaren’s upgraded car proved far more competitive than even the team had predicted.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was off the podium for the fourth time in five races after starting 15th, with seventh for Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and an impressive eighth for Alexander Albon of Williams.

When Kevin Magnussen broke down with flames coming from the back of his Haas on lap 33 of 52, it gave drivers including Verstappen, Norris and Hamilton the chance to pit under the safety car without losing time. Ferrari was among the losers because Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had just pitted. They finished ninth and 10th respectively.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports