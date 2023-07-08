FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

Verstappen takes pole at British GP for 5th straight F1 race as teammate Pérez struggles again

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, steers his car during the qualifying session at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, steers his car during the qualifying session at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, right, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his cars before the qualifying session at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, right, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his cars before the qualifying session at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steer their cars before the qualifying session at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP)
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steer their cars before the qualifying session at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP)

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
 
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits on Saturday to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix as his Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez continued to struggle in qualifying with 16th place.

Verstappen secured pole for the fifth straight race and for all of those Pérez has failed to qualify in the top 10.

Verstappen made contact with the pit wall and broke his front wing while leaving his garage during a red-flag stoppage in the first part of qualifying. Red Bull replaced the wing and checked there was no other damage before Verstappen continued.

“I just understeered and it just didn’t grip,” he told the team over the radio.

McLaren was the star of qualifying with Lando Norris second and rookie Oscar Piastri third. Norris was briefly on top of the standings in the final seconds before Verstappen went even faster to take back the top spot by .241 seconds.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fourth and fifth, respectively, ahead of the two Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Alexander Albon was eighth for Williams, with Fernando Alonso ninth for Aston Martin and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly 10th.

