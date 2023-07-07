FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump takes on DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug approved
A man watches waves caused by high tide hit his house on the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Record heat
Sports

Formula One welcomes Brad Pitt but is wary of protesters at British Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
1 of 8 | 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Brad Pitt, filming at the circuit for the upcoming F1 movie Apex, on paddock day ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester, Britain, Thursday, July 6, 2022. (David Davies//PA via AP)
2 of 8 | 

Actor Brad Pitt, filming at the circuit for the upcoming F1 movie Apex, on paddock day ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester, Britain, Thursday, July 6, 2022. (David Davies//PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
3 of 8 | 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
4 of 8 | 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
5 of 8 | 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Brad Pitt, filming at the circuit for the upcoming F1 movie Apex, on paddock day ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester, Britain, Thursday, July 6, 2022. (David Davies//PA via AP)
6 of 8 | 

Actor Brad Pitt, filming at the circuit for the upcoming F1 movie Apex, on paddock day ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester, Britain, Thursday, July 6, 2022. (David Davies//PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
7 of 8 | 

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives at paddock of the Silverstone racetrack, for the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix, in Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
8 of 8 | 

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives at paddock of the Silverstone racetrack, for the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix, in Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
 
Share

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Brad Pitt is joining the Formula One paddock for his new movie. He might stand as much chance as anyone else of beating Max Verstappen.

Verstappen will be aiming for his eighth win in 10 races this year on Sunday as he surges toward winning the title for a third straight year. His Red Bull team has won 19 of the last 20 races going back to July 2022.

As F1 welcomes Pitt for a weekend of filming around the British Grand Prix, race organizers and police are wary of possible environmental protests.

Other news
MLB Hall of Fame player Ken Griffey Jr. embraces a member of the coaching staff during a workout session the day before the HBCU Swingman Classic during the 2023 All Star Week, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
With Griffey’s help, MLB hosts HBCU All-Star Game hoping to create opportunity for Black players
Major League Baseball is opening its All-Star weekend in Seattle with a showcase game for top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Ricardo Pepi of the United States celebrates after scoring against Mexico during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinals soccer match Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
US forward Ricardo Pepi signs for PSV Eindhoven on 5-year deal
United States forward Ricardo Pepi has signed for PSV Eindhoven and will stay in the Dutch league where he impressed last season.
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advances to the 3rd round. Keys and Kostyuk also win
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reached the third round at the All England Club for the second year in a row.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, left, celebrates the dismissal of England's Moeen Ali, right, during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England in trouble at 142-7 in 3rd Ashes test and trails catchy Australia by 121 runs
England key batter Joe Root has been dismissed on the second ball of the day and Jonny Bairstow departed in the opening half-hour as Australia gave the hosts a lesson in slip fielding to take firm control of the third Ashes test.

PROTEST WARNINGS

Activists representing the Just Stop Oil group ran onto the track at last year’s race, passing close to cars shortly after the race was red-flagged for a first-lap crash. Since then, Just Stop Oil protesters have made their mark on British events including Wimbledon and Ashes cricket. The group wants the British government to block all new oil, gas and coal extraction projects.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton signaled he would back a “peaceful” protest but expressed concern for the safety of drivers and protesters if anyone makes it onto the Silverstone track again.

“I think at least from my perspective, and I think my team’s, we are very, very focused on sustainability, we believe in what people are fighting for and we are making those changes as a sport,” Hamilton said Thursday. “But safety is key. We don’t want to be put in harm’s way and we don’t want to put anyone else in harm’s way.”

McLaren driver Lando Norris said there should be “pretty severe” consequences if lives are put at risk.

“If it happens in the paddock and things like that, I guess that probably causes different scenarios, but it just can’t happen on a race track because you put actual people’s lives in danger,” he said.

Six activists who stormed the track at last year’s race were spared prison sentences in March. Local police have said they will deploy facial recognition technology.

VERSTAPPEN LEADS P1

Verstappen was top again in Friday’s first practice session, setting a time .448 seconds faster than second-place teammate Sergio Perez, though he complained of a lack of grip earlier in the session. Alex Albon was third-fastest for Williams, ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

The kind of dominance shown so far this season by the Dutch driver and Red Bull is already making F1 history. Red Bull is the first team to win all of the first nine races of a season since McLaren won 11 in 1988.

That 1988 season was enlivened by a fierce battle between world-champion teammates Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, though. Verstappen’s own teammate Perez started the season strongly but has faded, partly because he’s struggled repeatedly in qualifying, and is now 81 points off Verstappen in second place.

FIA president Mohamed Bin Sulayem told The Associated Press this week that he doesn’t see a need to rein in Red Bull for the benefit of F1 as a whole. “Nobody’s stopping the other teams from being better,” he said.

If Verstappen wins on Sunday, he will become only the fifth driver in F1 history with victories in six consecutive races, and the first since Nico Rosberg for Mercedes in 2015 and 2016.

HAMILTON’S HOPES

Hamilton and Mercedes need a lift after a tough weekend at the last race in Austria, with Hamilton placing 10th in the sprint and eighth in the race. He’s expecting a boost from the home crowd.

“So happy to be back. This Grand Prix is the best,” Hamilton said Thursday. “The crowd just lifts you and the whole team up. And there’s this kind of feeling of floating when you come here on that positive energy that everyone brings, and just seeing so many flags, so many caps and people supporting us. It really just helps spur you along.”

The first practice session wasn’t ideal for Mercedes, though, as Hamilton was 12th fastest after complaining his car was bouncing and teammate George Russell said his steering was vibrating as he placed 14th.

___

AP Sports Writer Daniella Matar in Milan contributed to this report.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports