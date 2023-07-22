Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032

Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari, left, steers his car followed by Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing during the third free practice ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
1 of 4 | 

Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari, left, steers his car followed by Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing during the third free practice ahead of Sunday’s Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
French Formula One driver Esteban Ocon of Alpine F1 Team steers his car during the third free practice ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
2 of 4 | 

French Formula One driver Esteban Ocon of Alpine F1 Team steers his car during the third free practice ahead of Sunday’s Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
NO CAPTION FOUND!!!
3 of 4 | 

NO CAPTION FOUND!!!

ASSOCIATED PRESS
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas steers his car during the third free practice ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
4 of 4 | 

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas steers his car during the third free practice ahead of Sunday’s Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

BUDAPEST (AP) — Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.

F1 announced the deal on Saturday during race weekend at the Hungaroring, which had an existing deal until 2027.

The new agreement follows an announcement that the Hungaroring will undergo significant development and refurbishment in the coming years, including a new pit building and main grandstand.

Other news
Kylian Mbappe, left, and his brother Ethan Mbappe attend a training session at the new Paris Saint-Germain training center Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Poissy, west of Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
PSG leaves for tour of Japan without talisman Mbappé amid contract dispute
Paris Saint-Germain has left for its pre-season tour of Japan without talismanic striker Kylian Mbappé.
Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard , center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Vangsgaard scores 90th-minute winner as Denmark defeats China 1-0 at Women’s World Cup
Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0 at the Women’s World Cup in Perth.
Norway's Ada Hegerberg makes an overhead kick during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Highlights from the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup
United States' Sophia Smith scores her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sophia Smith wows in her Women’s World Cup debut after Olympic disappointment
Sophia Smith is among 14 players on the U.S. national team who are playing in their first Women’s World Cup.

Located 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) outside Budapest in rolling countryside, the 4.4-kilometer (2.7-mile) track has been on the F1 calendar since 1986.

“It is a very special circuit next to the incredible city of Budapest and one all of the drivers and our fans look forward to,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports