President of FIA says he sees no reason to slow Red Bull in dominant Formula One season

A man cools off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Sweltering heat across the planet
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Threads
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
Sports

President of FIA says he sees no reason to slow Red Bull in dominant Formula One season

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stands around before the start of the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
1 of 5 | 

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stands around before the start of the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first practice session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
2 of 5 | 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first practice session ahead of Sunday’s Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, 2nd right, second placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, and third placed Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico , right, pose on the podium after the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
3 of 5 | 

Winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, 2nd right, second placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, and third placed Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico , right, pose on the podium after the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, and teammate Sergio Perez of Mexico, left, drive side by side at the start of the sprint race ahead of Sunday's Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
4 of 5 | 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, and teammate Sergio Perez of Mexico, left, drive side by side at the start of the sprint race ahead of Sunday’s Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, leads teammate Sergio Perez of Mexico, foreground left, at the start of the sprint race ahead of Sunday's Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
5 of 5 | 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, leads teammate Sergio Perez of Mexico, foreground left, at the start of the sprint race ahead of Sunday’s Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JENNA FRYER
 
Share

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem addressed numerous topics from Michael Andretti’s bid to land a Formula One team, the existing Concorde Agreement with F1, Red Bull’s dominance and the Super License system:

RED BULL RUNAWAY

Red Bull heads into the British Grand Prix this weekend undefeated through all nine races this season, with two-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen on a five-race winning streak. He has seven wins, while teammate Sergio Perez has won the other two races.

The Red Bull dominance has created a lackluster season — even with F1 enjoying a surge of interest in the U.S. market — but Ben Sulayem said he does not believe it is something F1’s governing body needs to address.

Other news
Max Verstappen de Red Bull celebra su victoria en el Gran Premio de Austria, el domingo 2 de julio de 2023. (AP Foto/Darko Bandic)
Call him Maximum Verstappen: F1’s runaway leader takes dominance to a new level
Max Verstappen has been so dominant, Formula One’s runaway leader may soon have to change his name to Maximum Verstappen.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands gestures after winning the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continues his relentless march toward a third straight world title with a dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands takes a curve during the sprint race ahead of Sunday's Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
F1 signs a 3-year contract extension to keep the Austrian GP until 2030
Formula One has announced that it has signed a three-year contract extension to keep the Austrian Grand Prix on the calendar until 2030.
Race winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, second placed Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, left, and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain pose for photograph on the podium of a sprint race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Formula One Austrian Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Max Verstappen beats teammate Sergio Perez to win Austrian GP sprint race
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his dominant form by winning the sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix to extend his championship lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 70 points.

“If we go about what’s good and bad we’ll open the door. I mean, was it good for Mercedes? Fair enough?” Ben Sulayem said. “It is (Verstappen’s) time, it’s Red Bull’s time. What do we do and punish the good kid? No, let’s go and make the other teams good. Nobody’s stopping the other teams from being better. We cannot punish people for being better, for trying harder. That is unfair.”

SUPER LICENSES

A driver must have a Super License from the FIA to compete in F1 and the points structure has been prohibitive to those from the IndyCar Series in the U.S. trying to make the jump. The FIA last year briefly considered an exemption for American driver Colton Herta, who has been under discussion for F1 seats and would likely move to the series with Andretti Global should Michael Andretti be granted a team.

Herta was not given an exemption and the 10 F1 teams would prefer the FIA reassess how it values IndyCar moving forward.

Ben Sulayem said: “We look at it from the safety side, and we look at the credibility and we look at the rules. If we see the rules are no good, we cannot break them. We grow and we improve them. We evolve with the demand and the changes of the world. If we see that we need to have change the points, then we will look into something. But we cannot just change it and make a special exemption because if something happens to anyone, it is always the FIA is responsible. I am here to protect and serve, and if our system needs to be improved, and we think it is the right thing, then we improve it.”

ONLINE ABUSE

The FIA is actively trying to quell online abuse and it has become a pet project for Ben Sulayem.

The governing body in March outlined a “sustained and collaborative approach the FIA will adopt in confronting online toxicity.” The project has the multiple governments as well as the European Commission, motorcyling’s governing body and the organization responsible for match officials in English professional soccer.

The FIA is using artificial intelligence to detect and remove abusive content on its channels, and competitors have been told they must be considerate of how their social media commentary impacts officials. Ben Sulayem cited a female race steward — a volunteer — who received death threats from fans directed at both her and her family.

“This is something that I raised my hand about last year because if we don’t have the volunteers, we don’t have a sport,” he said. “This is important for us, this issue is just an attack and if we do not stand up for this, our sport will be beyond repair.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports